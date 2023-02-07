Two of the top scorers in the state showed why Tuesday night in Mandan.

Hudsen Sheldon, just a sophomore, poured in 28 points as the No. 3-ranked Braves pulled away from Dickinson 89-64 despite 40 points from University of Mary-bound Alex Dvorak.

Mandan improved to 15-2 on the season as nine players scored with a trio in double figures.

"I'm glad I get to watch him (pointing at Hudsen Sheldon) play for us for two more years after this, and I'm very glad I don't have to watch Alex (Dvorak) on our court any more" Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. "I thought we played really well, especially in the second half. Alex's such a talented player. He got his, but I thought we made him work hard for it."

Sheldon, averaging nearly 21 points per game in his 10th-grade campaign, was not expecting to break out to this degree, although Schafer said the four-sport standout "led us in shots during the summer. He's a very talented athlete and a gym rat and when you combine those two things, you end up with a very special player."

"I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates. Tahrye Frank is the best passer in the state and everybody is just really unselfish," Sheldon said. "You know if you give the ball up, you're going to get it back if you're open."

Sheldon made 11 of his 20 shots and that was coming off a sprained ankle in the Braves' last game on Saturday. He said he felt about 90 percent. Along with the 28 points, he also had five rebounds and five steals.

Despite the stellar numbers he's putting up for the 15-2 Braves, he says he's been disappointed with his jumper.

"I put a lot of work in on it, but it's actually been kinda bad," Sheldon said. "I'm hoping it starts coming around because I'm getting a lot of good looks because of how well we pass the ball as team."

Dvorak, who recently broke the Dickinson single-game record for points with 58 against Watford City, had 21 at halftime to help the Midgets hang around.

They got even closer at 53-52 on consecutive Dvorak threes and then another from Hubert Niyimbona midway through the second half.

From there it was all Mandan.

TJ Brownotter capped a 9-0 run with a sparking up and under layup which brought the Mandan crowd and bench to its feet.

The Braves kept the lead in double figures the rest of the way, scoring 30 of 39 at one point to balloon the lead to 83-61 with three minutes left.

"I thought our bench came in and gave us good minutes. Dickinson's a scary team, but I thought we were able to wear them down a little bit and a big reason for that was our bench," Schafer said.

Mandan's fast start to the game was quickly answered by the Midgets.

The home team surged to a 13-3 lead, the first seven points by Sheldon, for an early 10-point edge.

The Midgets followed with 10 straight of their down, eight coming from Dvorak, the No. 2 scorer in the state at nearly 26 points per game.

Mandan pushed the lead back to nine twice later in the first half, but Dvorak single-handedly kept the Midgets in it, scoring 21 of his 40 in the opening 18 minutes.

Frank and Rustin Medenwald each scored 14 points for the Braves. Frank also had six rebounds and two assists. Medenwald also grabbed six boards.

Mat Mudingay finished with nine points and six rebounds. Karsyn Jablonski added eight points, while Brownotter and Devon Church each had seven points off the bench.

Up next for the Braves is a long trip to Williston on Thursday, trying to keep the train rolling.

"To expect to be (15-2), I mean, I don't know if we thought that, but we have a lot of guys that bring a lot of experience from the other sports and we just fit together really well," Sheldon said. "We know we can still get better and we have to keep working hard, but so far, we have to be pretty happy with how the season has gone."