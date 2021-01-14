Several games postponed due to high winds

Several high school games scheduled for Thursday have been postponed due to difficult travel conditions caused by the extreme wind.

Bismarck High’s wrestling dual against Dickinson has been postponed. The Demons’ girls basketball game against Dickinson also will not be played tonight.

Century’s hockey game at Hazen has been postponed.

Legacy’s swimming dual at Dickinson has been postponed.

Mandan’s wrestling dual with Turtle Mountain has been postponed. The Braves’ hockey game against Dickinson has been moved from Thursday to Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0