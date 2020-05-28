Seifert named girls basketball coach at Shiloh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dan Seifert is a regular at state girls’ basketball tournaments, having coached teams to the big show in nine of the last 13 years, but never as a head coach.

Seifert will get the chance to lead his own team next season after being named head coach of the Shiloh Christian girls basketball team on Thursday. He replaces Darryl Bearstail, who led the Skyhawks to three state Class B tournament berths in four years and their only state championship in 2016.

Bearstail stepped aside this spring, leaving an opening that Seifert had long hoped to see.

“I’m a teacher at Shiloh, so when the job opened up, I thought it would be a great thing to be able to coach and teach my students,” Seifert said. “To me, Shiloh is my home and I’ve been hoping to come back to Shiloh for some time.”

Seifert is a 1993 graduate of Bismarck Century. He spent two years at Bismarck State College before graduating from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. This will be his second go-round with the Skyhawks.