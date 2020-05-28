Seifert named girls basketball coach at Shiloh

Dan Seifert is a regular at state girls’ basketball tournaments, having coached teams to the big show in nine of the last 13 years, but never as a head coach.
Seifert will get the chance to lead his own team next season after being named head coach of the Shiloh Christian girls basketball team on Thursday. He replaces Darryl Bearstail, who led the Skyhawks to three state Class B tournament berths in four years and their only state championship in 2016.
Bearstail stepped aside this spring, leaving an opening that Seifert had long hoped to see.
“I’m a teacher at Shiloh, so when the job opened up, I thought it would be a great thing to be able to coach and teach my students,” Seifert said. “To me, Shiloh is my home and I’ve been hoping to come back to Shiloh for some time.”
Seifert is a 1993 graduate of Bismarck Century. He spent two years at Bismarck State College before graduating from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. This will be his second go-round with the Skyhawks.
In 2016, after five years as an assistant coach at Shiloh, Seifert went with Skyhawks head coach Jim Petrik to Bismarck Legacy and helped build a team that went to the past five state Class A tournaments, including the 2020 tourney, which was stopped at midpoint by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t missed a state tournament yet,” Seifert said of the Sabers. “That’s not bad. It was a fun time, that’s for sure.”
Seifert credits that team’s success to its head coach.
“A lot of that comes from the coaching staff,” Seifert said. “I learned a lot from the coaching staff that I was under. I believe Jim is one of the top three coaches in the state. That was a big help for me.”
Seifert is taking over a young team that finished seventh last season, its fifth tournament appearance in the last seven seasons. He said much of his philosophy mirrors that of Bearstail, so don’t expect a whole lot of changes.
“It’s going to be a similar up-tempo style,” Seifert said. “I like the four out, one in. It will depend on personnel and what we have coming off the bench.”
Much of the starting lineup and key reserves return.
Jacie Hall will be a 6-foot-3 senior who averaged 12 points and eight rebounds last season. Grace Kelly, a 5-11 junior, averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds; Kennady Walth, a 5-4 junior, averaged 5.9 points and 5-4 sophomore Hannah Westin averaged 6.8.
Aliya Schock, a 5-9 sophomore; Dedra Wood, a 5-9 freshman; and Emma Nelson, a 5-9 junior, will be first off the bench.
Chemistry is the key, but familiarity is just as important, Seifert said.
“It makes it a lot easier. I think 90 percent of the kids in this program I have taught, so I know where they are coming from and they know where I am coming from," he said. "It definitely helps out with the trust.”
Seifert’s early weeks with the team will be learning the delicate nature of workouts during COVID-19. He will be meeting with Shiloh athletic director Marcus Wagner to find out what’s allowed and what’s not.
In the meantime, he has his sights set on winter’s tipoff and what’s to follow.
“We always strive to become better as a team on a daily basis,” Seifert said. “If you can become better on a daily basis, the end result is usually pretty good.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!