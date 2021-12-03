Seifert high on Skyhawks' returning talent

Dan Seifert likes what he sees in the early going from the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks.

Coming off a 15-win season, a district title and a trip to the regional tournament, the Skyhawks will have a different look this season. But after the opening week of practice, the second-year head coach was pleased with the early returns.

“I’m very pleased with how we’re practicing the first week,” Seifert said. “We’re right on track here.

“We’re going to be working with some new starters, some new bench players. We’ll be working on getting the correct rotations, getting comfortable with new roles. It’s a little bit of a change but it’s a fun group to work with.”

The Skyhawks return three starters from last year, along with several top reserves. And they add in an all-state transfer in Hailey Quam. What caught Seifert’s eye early in practice was how competitive the early workouts were.

“Our work ethic. It’s impressive how hard-working in practice they all are,” Seifert said. “Everything I ask of them, they go and do it and go 100 percent. We’ve had some intense practices.”

Grace Kelly, Kennady Walth and Hannah Westin form a strong nucleus coming back from last season.

Kelly, a 6-foot senior, averaged 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds last season. She added 53 steals, 47 assists, 17 blocks and 22 3-pointers in 23 games.

“Grace is a good leader,” Seifert said. “She does a nice job in the post. She sees the court really well – she’s one of the best passers we have on the team. When you get her the ball in the middle, good things will happen.”

Walth, a 5-4 senior guard, averaged 7.9 points and 3.4 rebounds last year. She had 68 steals, 78 assists, 30 3-pointers and two blocks.

“Kennady is full of energy,” Seifert said. “She goes and goes and goes. Her defense has picked up this year and her 3-point shooting has picked up – she worked on that over the summer and it shows.”

Westin, a 5-6 junior, is coming off a season in which she contributed 7.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with 19 steals, 36 assists, two blocks and 10 3-pointers.

“Hannah brings a lot of energy and quickness,” Seifert said. “All three of them have that big-game experience. They can help the younger girls with that.”

Dedra Wood, a 6-foot sophomore, will move into the starting lineup after serving as the first player off the bench last year. She averaged 6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last year with 38 seals, 27 assists, 14 blocks and seven 3-pointers.

“I expect a breakout season for her this year,” Seifert said. “She averaged 15 minutes last year and she’ll probably get 25 this year. She’s quick, can jump, she’s got length … everything you want from an athlete, she possesses.”

And the Skyhawks will have Quam added to the mix. The 6-foot junior was named to the Class B second-team all-state list last season, when she averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field in leading Wilton-Wing to a region title and a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

“She’s going to be a great asset for us,” Seifert said. “I’m amazed at what kind of person she is. She is very down to earth, willing to help any person on then team. She’s an excellent leader. She’s really going to help us this season.”

Emma Duffy, a 5-3 freshman, is another player that Seifert hopes can provide a boost this winter.

“We’re hoping she can continue to develop and be in the mix by the middle, end of the season,” Seifert said. “She’s going to be a good one for us.”

With Kelly leading the way in the paint, the Skyhawks will have some size. And they expect to use their quickness and athleticism to pick up the pace.

“We have three posts 5-10 or taller, so we’re not too worried about height,” Seifert said. “We have impressive speed, a lot of team quickness. Our plan is to go up temp, not have to set up too many sets, just play basketball this year. That’s what we’re hoping for. We’ll see how it goes the first few games.”

The Skyhawks open Region 5 play on Dec. 7 at Wilton-Wing.

With the region going to a super regional format, there will be no district tournaments this year, changing up the scheduling a little bit.

“With the scheduling, we’ll be playing everyone in the region once,” Seifert said. “Some of those teams we didn’t see last year, so it will be the first time we’ve seen them live. One thing about it is, every game you have to come to play because all of them count for seeding.”

The Skyhawks are hoping to make another run at a regional title this winter.

“I feel like this is one of our better teams we’ve had the last three years,” he said. “We have high hopes.”

One team to keep an eye on is Garrison.

“Garrison has a really good team,” Seifert said. “They have (Sweet Cedar) Perkins and Karli Klein – that’s a good 1-2 punch.”

