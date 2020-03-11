Season on the sideline: Century star Ware finds silver lining in missing senior year

Century has won the last two state championships in basketball with Ware the driving force in both. She was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year for basketball as a sophomore and junior. She earned the same award in volleyball as a junior. Watching her Century teammates come close to winning a fifth straight state volleyball title in November brought both pleasure and pain.

“Just seeing how hard they fought and how much they wanted it, I was just so proud of them, but at the same time you just really want to be out there helping them,” Ware said. “Davies was a great team, give props to them, but sitting on the sideline not being able to do anything about it was really tough.”

‘Mental thing’

A surprise to no one who knows her, Ware has made quick strides in her recovery.

On March 16, Ware will hit the seven-month mark of her rehab. She plans to go with the Arizona basketball team on a trip to Europe in May, at which point she expects to be ready to play.