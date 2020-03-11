Season on the sideline: Century star Ware finds silver lining in missing senior year

When the Class A basketball season ends on Saturday night in Fargo, Lauren Ware will be in the same place she was when it started -- on the sideline.
One of the most decorated high school athletes ever from North Dakota, the Century basketball and volleyball standout was forced to watch her teammates play, while she healed. Ware, who will attend the University of Arizona next season and play basketball and volleyball for the Wildcats, suffered a torn ACL in her left knee last August.
With a typical recovery time of nine-to-12 months, she knew her senior season was over before it started. Still, the 6-foot-5 Ware was on the sideline for nearly every Century practice and game, lending support and serving as an assistant coach of sorts for the Patriots.
“It’s been hard, but I think being with the team has made it a lot easier,” she said. “Being away from the team I think would have made it even harder and that’s not something I wanted to do. I wanted to be with my teammates and coaches.”
Ware will be on the sideline today when Century (21-3) faces Devils Lake (23-1) in the final quarterfinal of the state tournament at the Fargodome. Play starts at 1 p.m., with Legacy (22-2) facing Fargo Shanley (19-7). Game 2 features Grand Forks Red River (17-7) and Mandan (16-8), followed by St. Mary’s (14-10) at Fargo Davies (17-7).
Century has won the last two state championships in basketball with Ware the driving force in both. She was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year for basketball as a sophomore and junior. She earned the same award in volleyball as a junior. Watching her Century teammates come close to winning a fifth straight state volleyball title in November brought both pleasure and pain.
“Just seeing how hard they fought and how much they wanted it, I was just so proud of them, but at the same time you just really want to be out there helping them,” Ware said. “Davies was a great team, give props to them, but sitting on the sideline not being able to do anything about it was really tough.”
‘Mental thing’
A surprise to no one who knows her, Ware has made quick strides in her recovery.
On March 16, Ware will hit the seven-month mark of her rehab. She plans to go with the Arizona basketball team on a trip to Europe in May, at which point she expects to be ready to play.
“I can basically do everything from cutting to single-leg landing. I could probably play right now, but it wouldn’t be the best thing for the long term,” she said. “I’ve never been out of the country, so I’m really looking forward to that trip. In June, I’ll report to the volleyball team and start training with them for most of the summer.”
Grinding through the physical part of the rehab has been less daunting than the emotional part of sitting and watching.
“It’s more of a mental thing. I definitely think it’s toughened me up,” she said. “My parents always tell me, ‘God wouldn’t give this to someone who couldn’t handle it.’ At the end of the day, I’ve put in a lot of work and it will make me better in the long run.”
‘So solid’
Even without Ware, the Patriots have gone on to successful volleyball and basketball seasons. With her, everyone else might have been playing for second place.
If there was head-hanging, it was brief and behind closed doors. Century coaches Jamie Zastoupil (volleyball) and basketball (Ron Metz) quickly adopted a next-person-up mentality.
“We would love to have her play, of course. She’s a phenomenal talent,” said Metz, who became emotional when talking about Ware, a team captain. “The way she’s supported her teammates, the way she’s cheered them on, that’s Lauren. That’s who she is.
“She’s more than just a great basketball player. She’s a great individual. She’s just so solid.”
Difficult decision
Ware was recruited by many of the top programs in the country in both sports. Choosing one over the other right now, just wasn’t possible.
“Getting the opportunity to try both is great. I don’t think I would’ve been ready to make a choice right now,” she said. “They probably know it won’t be forever, at some point I’ll probably end up choosing one, but I just wasn’t ready to do that yet.”
Basketball may have a slight edge on the totem pole, she said, but regardless of which sport she ultimately chooses her aspirations are clear.
“My goal for sure is to play professionally in the WNBA, or possibly play volleyball professionally. But I know basketball and volleyball are not going to last forever so I need to have a plan for afterwards and make sure I’m doing all the things necessary academically.”
A season spent on the bench has further stoked her interest in a possible profession.
“Definitely coaching is something I’ve always thought about. Being on the sideline has given me a different perspective, but I much rather would have been playing,” she joked, maintaining her trademark smile and sense of humor. “I guess you just try to find a silver lining and focus on the future. I’m fortunate to have a lot of things to look forward to.”
