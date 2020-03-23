Script got flipped quickly for Peltier, United Tribes women's basketball team

“Normally, there are a lot of college coaches at nationals. Our girls were excited for that part of it,” Peltier said.

DuShane, a 5-foot-5 guard from Hardin, Mont., has heard from a handful of schools already. She averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 52 percent. Problem is, recruiting has been shut down until at least April 15 as well.

“It’s kind of throw everything up in the air,” Peltier said. “For the girls that want to continue playing, it’s hard because you can’t really have any contact. For us, we’re trying to recruit for next year. Everything is kind of in a holding pattern.”

The Thunderbirds (13-17) were heading to nationals hot. They won all four of their postseason games by 10 points or more. Their run of strong play was going to be tested, though. United Tribes was the 16th seed out of 16 teams and were set for a first-round contest against No. 1-ranked North Iowa Area Community College, owners of a sparkling 32-1 record.

“We were matched up against the No. 1 team,” Peltier said. “It was going to be a big challenge, but the girls were really excited to play them.”