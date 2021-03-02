Scrappy Mandan girls upend third-seeded Legacy

It's the classic upset recipe. Keep the game close and make some big plays at the end.
Mandan's girls followed instructions perfectly Tuesday night and cooked up a 63-57 upset of third-seeded Legacy in the quarterfinals of the West Region basketball tournament.
The visiting Braves made enough plays to outscore Legacy 11-2 down the stretch. Five-foot-8 senior Sydney Gustavsson and 5-5 freshman Jayden Wiest led the way.
Mandan swam against the current most of the game, tying the contest four times and leading just once, 48-47, in the first 32 minutes.
With Mandan trailing 55-52, Gustavsson personally took control of the proceedings. She had made just three of 16 shots when she forced an errant shot in the paint. Mandan rebounded and Gustavsson got another chance. She hit nothing but net from deep in the right corner to tie the game at 55 with 1:44 remaining.
"I knew it was going to go in," Gustavsson said of her pivotal 3-pointers. "I saw it go in before it went in."
Two possessions later, Gustavsson grabbed the rebound after Legacy's Jaiden Baker missed on a drive through the lane. She was fouled by Baker and sank two free throws to give Mandan a 57-55 lead with 44 seconds remaining.
Piper Harris hit one of two at the free-throw line to put Mandan ahead 58-55. Baker followed with Legacy's final points of the game, tossing in an offensive rebound with 42 seconds on the clock. That pulled the Sabers to within a point at 58-57.
Wiest tossed in her second 3-pointer of the game 20 seconds later to put Mandan in charge 61-57. She added two free throw with 10 seconds remaining to ice the game.
When she got the ball, Wiest saw she was open and didn't hesitate.
"I got the pass from Piper (Harris) and I don't think anyone was in my face," she said.
Legacy had a frustrating time in its final seven possessions, scoring a basket, missing three shots and turning the ball over three times.
The turnovers typified the evening for the Sabers, who surrendered the ball 27 times, 19 in the first half.
"They like to push the ball. We had to get back (on defense), and once we got back we knew we could pick off some of those passes," Gustavsson noted.
Even though Legacy had swept Mandan 81-68 and 92-62 in the regular season, Gustavsson said she and her teammates were sure they could play with the Sabers.
"We were coming off a big (74-67) win over Bismarck. ... They beat us in the regular season, but when it counted we came in aggressive and stayed aggressive," she observed.
Indeed, the teams played to a 29-29 standoff in the first half as all those giveaways canceled Legacy's 27-13 rebounding advantage. Mandan converted nine of 33 shots before intermission for 27 percent accuracy. Legacy swished 11 of 23 for 48 percent.
For the game, Legacy shot 39 percent to Mandan's 28 percent and dominated the boards 45-31 as 5-8 senior Hannah Stymeist pulled down 14 caroms.
Gustavsson paced Mandan with 17 points. Wiest added 12 and Harris scored 10.
Baker and Stymeist were the game's top two scorers with 21 and 19 points, respectively. None of their teammates topped six points.
Mandan coach Shaun Henderson knew his team had to take some of the air out of Legacy's transition game to have a chance.
"We knew if it got into the 80s it wasn't a game we could win," Henderson noted. "We tried to control their fast break. They're very good in transition ... so controlling their transition was what we wanted to do first."
Along with that was an emphasis on minimizing offensive mistakes.
"We stressed taking care of the ball. ... We knew we had to limit their transition opportunities," he said.
Legacy coach Jim Petrik said the Sabers had opportunities to take command of the game, but were never able to shake the Braves.
"It comes down to big plays, and you've got to be perfect," he said. "Mandan really wanted it, and I feel like they took it from us. ... They made the plays at the end that you have to make in close games."
"The hustle points were there for them tonight and we struggled scoring," Petrik added. "We definitely had our chances."
With the victory, Mandan's fifth in its last six games, the Braves improved to 13-9. Legacy slipped to 15-6.
On Thursday, sixth-seeded Mandan visits No. 2 Watford City for a semifinal clash. The Braves lost twice, by 12 and 13 points, to the Wolves in regular season play.
Legacy stays at home, playing host to the seventh seed, Minot, in a loser-out contest. The Sabers swept Minot 91-73 and 72-63 earlier in the season.
"Now we can have no more errors," Petrik observed. "I told the kids we have to have a short memory. We'll need a good practice (today) and see what happens on Thursday."