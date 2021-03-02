Scrappy Mandan girls upend third-seeded Legacy

Wiest tossed in her second 3-pointer of the game 20 seconds later to put Mandan in charge 61-57. She added two free throw with 10 seconds remaining to ice the game.

When she got the ball, Wiest saw she was open and didn't hesitate.

"I got the pass from Piper (Harris) and I don't think anyone was in my face," she said.

Legacy had a frustrating time in its final seven possessions, scoring a basket, missing three shots and turning the ball over three times.

The turnovers typified the evening for the Sabers, who surrendered the ball 27 times, 19 in the first half.

"They like to push the ball. We had to get back (on defense), and once we got back we knew we could pick off some of those passes," Gustavsson noted.

Even though Legacy had swept Mandan 81-68 and 92-62 in the regular season, Gustavsson said she and her teammates were sure they could play with the Sabers.

"We were coming off a big (74-67) win over Bismarck. ... They beat us in the regular season, but when it counted we came in aggressive and stayed aggressive," she observed.