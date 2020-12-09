Schafer, Mandan Braves look to replace more top players

When it comes to replacing good players, few teams have done it better recently than the Mandan Braves.

When basketball practice started last week, head coach Brandon Schafer was in the same boat again.

"It's never easy replacing 1,000-point scorers like the Stecklers three years ago. Two years ago, we had to replace one of the best point guards (Trey Wiest) in the state, and this year it's one of our all-time leading scorers and rebounders in Elijah Klein and another really good point guard in Jaxton Wiest," Schafer said. "That's just part of high school athletics. Our guys this year are excited about the opportunity they have to take the next step and show they're capable of leading this team."

The Braves have been to the state tournament three years in a row. Despite the heavy losses to graduation, Schafer is optimistic about his team's prospects.

"This group, the effort they play with and the attitude they come to practice every day with, is phenomenal," Schafer said. "They want to get better every day they're on the court and it's been fun to see how far they've come in a pretty short period of time. It's a really fun group to coach."