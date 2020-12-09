Schafer, Mandan Braves look to replace more top players

When it comes to replacing good players, few teams have done it better recently than the Mandan Braves.
When basketball practice started last week, head coach Brandon Schafer was in the same boat again.
"It's never easy replacing 1,000-point scorers like the Stecklers three years ago. Two years ago, we had to replace one of the best point guards (Trey Wiest) in the state, and this year it's one of our all-time leading scorers and rebounders in Elijah Klein and another really good point guard in Jaxton Wiest," Schafer said. "That's just part of high school athletics. Our guys this year are excited about the opportunity they have to take the next step and show they're capable of leading this team."
The Braves have been to the state tournament three years in a row. Despite the heavy losses to graduation, Schafer is optimistic about his team's prospects.
"This group, the effort they play with and the attitude they come to practice every day with, is phenomenal," Schafer said. "They want to get better every day they're on the court and it's been fun to see how far they've come in a pretty short period of time. It's a really fun group to coach."
Opposed to working inside out, as players the caliber of Elijah Klein and Trae Steckler required in recent seasons, this year's team will be more perimeter-orientated.
The Braves have just one returning starter, but that one -- Jayce Lowman -- averaged nearly 15 points per game last season.
"Jayce played really, really well last season and I fully expect him to take another step this year," Schafer said. "He is a very good basketball player."
Much like in football, Tyler Thilmony is a strong two-way player for the Braves. Thilmony averaged 8 points off the bench last season, but also can really defend, Schafer said.
Jacob Pierce, a third senior backcourt player with varsity experience, also will be counted on.
"The last few years we've kind of been centered around post play, and we'll still have that option, but I think our guard play should be really good," Schafer said. "Those three guys -- Jayce, Tyler and Jacob -- will be huge leaders for our team."
From there, seniors Treys Tietz, Anthony Johnson and Seth Gangl, along with juniors Aaron Grubb, Lucas Burgum and Nathan Gerding are in competition for minutes with Schafer saying "we're going to have a lot of quality options."
Inside, the Braves will get a big boost, emphasis on big, from the return of North Dakota State football commit Jaxon Duttenhefer. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound all-state lineman, played basketball through his freshman year before stepping away.
"We always told him we'd welcome him back to this team. He talked to me this summer and said he wanted to play basketball this year," Schafer said. "He's a guy that's smart, athletic and physically so strong. We're excited about what he can do for us."
Duttenhefer, Lowman, Thilmony, Tietz, Grubb, Johnson and Pierce all contributed to the Braves' successful football season which featured another trip to the Class AAA semifinals.
"I'm a firm believer that when we have success in the previous season, that usually carries over to the next season," Schafer said. "We have a lot of quality multi-sport athletes."
In the paint, the Braves also have 6-6 senior Jonathon LaFleur.
"He's a big 6-6 lefty and he can do some really good things," Schafer said of LaFleur.
The new-look Braves will get thrown right into the fire when the season starts on Tuesday. Mandan hosts Bismarck High at 7:30 p.m. The Demons are ranked third in the preseason media poll.
Schafer pegged Jamestown and BHS at the top of the West Region. From there it's jumbled with very few weak teams.
"The West is always tough and this year is no different," he said. "Every night you're going to have to be ready for a difficult opponent."
After a delayed start to the season due to coronavirus concerns, Schafer's excitement for the season was obvious.
"It's going to look different this season, but I think everyone showed they were able to get through the fall sports safely and allow kids to compete," he said. "At the end of the day, that's what we want to do. We want kids to have the opportunity to participate in high school athletics."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
