Sabers start with positive energy, good athleticism

Legacy will have a different look when it opens the season today.

The Sabers have more athleticism than any previous squad, according to head coach Jason Horner, who is high on the squad.

"Usually we have 15 guards and two posts. This year, it's the other way around," Horner said

Even more important, he said, is the tact the players have started the season with.

"The big thing these first two weeks is how hard they're working. How they're getting along and just their overall approach to playing unselfish, team-first basketball," Horner said. "I've been really impressed. It's been a lot of fun. They're working extremely hard."

Along with increased athleticism, the Sabers also have more size and depth.

"We're athletic and long. We're 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 -- guys that can move, shoot it, get to the rim, back to the basket ... a little bit of everything," Horner said. "We've had years where we were trying to find kids to fill minutes. This year, it's going to be much harder to get minutes. Right now, everyone is playing their role, maybe even if it's not something they necessarily want."

Jaxon Kellogg is one of seven returning seniors. Kellogg, a strong all-state football player, can play almost any position on the floor.

"He's blossoming," Horner said of Kellogg, who averaged 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals last season. "He's really physical. He can get to the basket and finish. He has really good vision. He's looked really good."

Braydon Weidner, a 5-9 senior guard, can shoot with anybody in the state. Weidner made nearly 52 percent from three-point range last season.

"He's poised to have a good year," Horner said.

Chase Knoll (5 ppg) and Jedidiah Derrick -- both 6-3 -- and fellow seniors Brayden Bloms, Ashton Sagaser, Braxton Wurgler have set the tone.

"The seniors have done a phenomenal job of leading," Horner said. "They've taken ownership of the team and the younger kids see that. It's been really, really good to see our older kids lead."

The Sabers have plenty of younger promising players.

Junior Nick Kupfer "looks great." The 6-4 junior averaged 4 points per game as a sophomore.

Andrew Jablonski, another 6-4 junior, added 20 points of muscle.

Sophomore Parker Falcon, who also goes 6-4, has major upside.

"We have depth, legitimately," Horner said. "I'm excited about this team."

The Sabers have an intriguing Saturday afternoon opener against Fargo North and star junior Jeremiah Sem. The 6-2 guard averaged was all-state as a sophomore, scoring 22 points per game and helping the Spartans to a state-tournament berth.

Carter Zeller, a 6-5 junior, also is a top player. Zeller registered 14 points and 7 rebounds per game in his sophomore campaign.

"Sem is as talented of a player as we have in the state. Zeller is very good. Last season against them, we got down 9-0 and were just shell shocked," Horner said. "North is very good, but I'm expecting it to be much different on Saturday. I think our kids are going to show a lot more fight."