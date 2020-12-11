Sabers look to write new story after stellar 22-win season

Hannah Stymeist, a 5-9 senior, will start in the post alongside promising 6-foot sophomore Alyssa Eckroth.

"Hannah brings a physical aspect to her post play. We're really happy with her," Petrik said. "Alyssa's a gym rat. (Eckroth) and a lot of our girls have been in the gym on their own even when we weren't able to be there with them. They showed a lot of desire to improve even under difficult circumstances."

Practice for all teams started late in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Petrik said his players came ready to roll and have taken heed of the precautions in place.

"Most of the kids have been affected in some way or another with a family member getting sick, so they understand the importance of following the protocols in place," Petrik said. "We wear masks in practice about 90 percent of the time. We take them off during scrimmages, but our kids are used to having them on. They've adjusted really well."

Senior Ashley Guthmiller, a 5-8 senior, joins Berryhill, Baker, Stymeist and Eckroth in the starting five.

"Ashley did a tremendous job on the JV level last season," Petrik said. "She's looking really good right now."

As usual, Petrik will go deep into his bench.