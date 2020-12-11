Sabers look to write new story after stellar 22-win season

There was lots to look back on last season for the Legacy Sabers girls basketball team.
A sparkling 22-3 record included West Region regular-season and tournament titles for head coach Jim Petrik's squad. However, the Sabers will not be hanging any hats on last year's achievements.
"The biggest thing we've tried to stress is that last year means nothing," Petrik said. "This team has to write its own story."
So far, so good.
"Overall, I'm really happy with the energy and effort the girls are bringing to practice," Petrik said. "Everyone wants to get better and they're working hard every day to make sure we're moving in the right direction."
Last season, the Sabers won by an average of nearly 15 points per game. Alexis Dressler, a do-it-all 6-foot standout, graduated but the cupboard remains nicely stocked.
The Sabers return one of the top guard combos in the state in seniors Arianna Berryhill and Jaiden Baker. Berryhill was good for 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last winter. Baker, meanwhile, put up 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per tilt.
"We're very excited. We have a very athletic group and anytime you return two all-region guards like Ari and Jaiden, that's a really nice place to start," Petrik said.
Hannah Stymeist, a 5-9 senior, will start in the post alongside promising 6-foot sophomore Alyssa Eckroth.
"Hannah brings a physical aspect to her post play. We're really happy with her," Petrik said. "Alyssa's a gym rat. (Eckroth) and a lot of our girls have been in the gym on their own even when we weren't able to be there with them. They showed a lot of desire to improve even under difficult circumstances."
Practice for all teams started late in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Petrik said his players came ready to roll and have taken heed of the precautions in place.
"Most of the kids have been affected in some way or another with a family member getting sick, so they understand the importance of following the protocols in place," Petrik said. "We wear masks in practice about 90 percent of the time. We take them off during scrimmages, but our kids are used to having them on. They've adjusted really well."
Senior Ashley Guthmiller, a 5-8 senior, joins Berryhill, Baker, Stymeist and Eckroth in the starting five.
"Ashley did a tremendous job on the JV level last season," Petrik said. "She's looking really good right now."
As usual, Petrik will go deep into his bench.
Senior Alayna Hill got plenty of varsity time last season. Breena Sand and Haylin Weigel, a pair of junior guards, give the Sabers plenty of options in the backcourt.
Up front, junior Alece Blazek and seniors Allison Thomsen and Bella Ternes are competing for minutes.
"We're going to play nine or 10 kids," Petrik said. "They're working hard. We're going to rotate kids and give them opportunities to play."
Legacy was ranked third in the preseason media poll behind No. 1 Century and Fargo Davies. Bismarck High is ranked fifth.
"Century returns a great team. BHS has a great lineup and they play very hard for Bill (Shetler) with the new system they went to last year," Petrik said. "You can never sleep on Mandan, they got a couple of great returning players. Jamestown, St. Mary's, Minot ... all those teams will be right in the mix.
"I look at our schedule and I'm not overly confident about any game. The West looks really deep."
The Sabers tip the season off Tuesday night at home against Jamestown, coached by Petrik's good buddy Andy Skunberg.
"Our mindset is we're happy we get to play, so let's not take anything for granted. Everything is day to day and it could all be gone tomorrow," Petrik said. "We're looking forward to Tuesday and playing Jamestown. Hopefully we can beat Skunberg. It's always great to beat Andy."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
