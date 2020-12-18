Sabers, Eckroth turn in 51-point second half to beat Minot

The Sabers shot out of the gates to start the second half. Up 39-35 at halftime, Legacy scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half -- two each by five different players -- to build a 49-38 lead.

"Minot, they have a lot of really good players. We knew they could score, so we were able to keep the pressure on them with how we were playing," Eckroth said. "Defensively, we were able to get some stops against them when we needed it."

Breena Sand pumped in 12 of her 16 points in the first half.

"I was really happy to see her have a good game," Petrik said of Sand. "This can be a good confidence boost for her and that's great because she's a really special kid, too."

Baker and Berryhill, the Sabers' returning All-West Region duo, turned it up after halftime. Baker, headed to BSC to play basketball next season, had 11 of her 13 over the final 18 minutes. The NDSCS-bound Berryhill registered 10 of her 12 points over the final 18 minutes.

"They're big-time players," Petrik said. "They both do a lot of things really well."

Minot, which came in 2-0 after wins over Williston and St. Mary's, hung around in the first half, thanks to all their promising young players.