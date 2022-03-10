Roughriders rebound from slow start, defeat Demons

Grand Forks Red River overcame the slowest of slow starts on Thursday.

The Roughriders made just one of their first 17 shots, but a 41-point second half rallied Red River to victory.

The Roughriders scored 13 straight points in the second half to erase a 12-point deficit and defeat Bismarck 56-51 in quarterfinal action of the state Class A tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

"I didn't think we played that bad in the first half, we just couldn't get a shot to drop," Red River coach Kent Ripplinger said. "Our girls don't know how to quit. Make or miss, good or bad, they're going to keep playing. They don't know any other way."

Turnovers doomed the Demons. Bismarck turned it over 15 times in the first half and 24 times total. The Demons shot 45.2 percent to the Roughriders' 26.7 percent, but could not overcome the miscues.

"I think both teams had nerves and that's perfectly natural in a state-tournament game," Ripplinger said. "(Bismarck) that's a good team. Our kids just kept playing and in the second half we were able to get a few more shots to drop."

Sophomore guard Jocelyn Schiller led the way with 23 points for Red River, including a 16 of 20 performance at the free throw line. Schiller also led the Roughriders in steals (7) and assists (5).

"This is her third year on varsity," Ripplinger said of Schiller. "She's a really good player. We have all the confidence in the world in her. She's put a ton of time in."

The Demons led 33-21 on a three-pointer by Ali Gulleson with 14:44 left in the second half, but scored just three points over the next 11 minutes.

The Roughriders scored 13 points in a row, turning a 36-26 deficit into a 39-36 lead. Paige Breuer tied the game with a three-pointer for BHS, but Morgan Hartze's only hoop of the game, a three-pointer at the shot clock buzzer, gave the Roughriders the lead for good.

Breuer, a sophomore, led the Demons with 13 points. Gulleson, Peyton Neumiller and Miyah Holzworth scored 10 points each.

All 56 of the Roughriders points were scored by underclassmen. After Schiller (23), Rylie McQuillan, another sophomore, netted 13 points.

"Somebody asked me last week if we were playing with house money? I was like, I don't know," Ripplinger said. "I guess we still have a few chips left."

The Roughriders face No. 1 Century in the semifinals Friday at 1 p.m.

The Demons (18-5) take on Wahpeton in consolation action at 4.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

