Returning to Bismarck was a no-brainer for Mystics' coach Rice

For Kevin Rice, returning to Bismarck was a no-brainer.

The new men’s basketball coach of the Mystics had some early roster adversity, but the former player and assistant coach for the Dakota Wizards is happy to be back in town.

“One, it’s a head coaching gig. That’s always intriguing. To be at a place that wants you, and where you want to be, for me, it was kind of a no-brainer,” said Rice, who was an assistant coach at BSC previously. “Me being here as a player and coach, and having family and friends here, the transition has gone pretty well.”

There have been a couple early bumps in the road related to the roster. A 6-foot-8 player from Serbia was unable to get into the country due to a vaccine issue. Another player left school early for academic issues.

That leaves the roster at 12 players heading into Friday’s opener against United Tribes at the Mon-Dak Preseason Conference Tournament in New Town. Rice was also the Thunderbirds head coach for four seasons starting in 2010.

“It’s been a lot of teaching. The players getting acclimated to me and what I want to do, and me getting to know them and what they can do,” Rice said.

With few returning players with much experience, the Mystics will be a work in progress.

“We’re not going to go undefeated, that’s the reality just with where we’re at,” Rice said. “But as long as we get better week to week, month to month, by the time February rolls around, hopefully we can get clicking and rolling.”

The Mystics have six sophomores and six freshmen.

Former Minot High standout Deonte’ Martinez is the leading returner scorer at 8.5 points per game.

“He’s learning to be more of a true point, when to run, when to set up in the half court,” Rice said. “He played the most last year. We need him to be a leader for us.”

Jaden Bernard and Jaden Hamilton each averaged four points per game last season. Hamilton, from Rugby, N.D., is 6-7.

Bismarck High product Max Tschosik averaged 3 points per game last season at a guard spot. The other sophomores are Jacob Prudhomme of Fargo (Davies) and Tobias Patton, a 6-6 forward from South Bend, Ind.

Among the freshmen, Anthony Bertucci from Orlando and Davion McCarthy out of Chicago will see plenty of minutes early. Two recent St. Mary’s High grads — Garrett Bader and Evan Gross — also factor into the mix.

The roster also includes a pair of 6-7 Canadians in Zachary Morris and Damion Pearce.

“We only have 12. We’re going to need everybody and that’s what we’ve told them,” Rice said.

It’s a mix offensively he does like.

“I’d rather have seven or eight guys averaging 11 points than two averaging 22,” Rice said.

Hired in mid-July, Rice did not have much time to bolster the roster.

“(I) started off the year not rushed, it was more we had to get something done quickly. Try to piece things together,” he said. “We’ll get there. We have a lot to offer at BSC. Great campus. Great community. Academically, we’re outstanding. We’re going to build it the right way and this group we have now, they’re working hard. We’re going to get better and see where it takes us.”