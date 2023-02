The semifinal games of the Region 5 girls basketball tournament at Mandan High School have been moved to 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Also, Mandan's girls hockey game against Fargo North-South scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Friday at 5 p.m.

Century's basketball games against Minot have been moved to Thursday. The girls game is in Minot, the boys in Bismarck.