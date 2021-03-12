Red River defense holds off Watford City

Put two ranked basketball teams on the floor and sparks can fly.
Grand Forks Red River and Watford City both had their combustible moments in Friday's opening round of the state Class A girls basketball tournament. However, it was Red River's ability to smother an impending surge that turned the tide in a 62-51 victory.
The win earns Red River, the No. 2 team in the final state media poll, a semifinal showdown with third-ranked Fargo Davies. Game time is 1 p.m. today at the Event Center.
Red River's Roughriders built a 46-38 lead with a 9-0 burst, its second surge of the day. A pair of free throws by Jade Azure put the Roughriders up by eight points with 10 minutes to play.
Watford City fought back, as it had once before, but this time Red River would not relent.
In the final five minutes things began to get interesting. Jessica Mogen's fast-break basket enabled the Wolves to cut the deficit to 48-47 with 5:11 to play.
Red River's Alex Page and Watford City's Ashley Holen exchanged short-range baskets, leaving the Roughriders ahead 50-49 with 4:42 on the clock.
Kaycee Lancaster swished a 3-pointer with 4:17 on the clock to give Red River a little breathing room. Then Holen worked the inside for another basket, and the Wolves were down 53-51.
That's when the Roughriders made their move, relying on tough defense. A layup by Jasmine Sondrol, a drive to the basket by Page and a extra-distance 3-pointer by Lancaster put Red River in control 60-51 with 1:22 remaining.
Watford City failed to score in the final four minutes of the game.
"Good teams will go on runs. We expected them to come out and do what good teams do -- battle back," Red River coach Kent Ripplinger said. "I'm just glad we responded."
Page said she never felt the game was slipping away.
"This is the state tournament. When they came out (to start the second half) we had to persevere," she observed.
For the first 14 minutes of the game neither team was able to assert itself as three ties and two lead changes came and went.
Then a pair of free throws and a three-point play by Azure launched the Roughriders on a 12-2 run. That gave Red River a 33-21 lead. They left the floor at halftime with a 33-23 advantage.
Watford City owned the first six minutes of the second half, bolting to a 15-4 run that culminated in a basket by Madison Spacher and a 38-37 lead with 12:07 remaining.
Red River answered with a 9-0 spree to forge a 46-38 on a pair of free throws by Azure.
That's where things stood when the Wolves made their final challenge.
Watford City coach Thomas Dwyer said he knew his team could make a run at the Roughriders in the second half.
"The thing about this team is they're gritty. They work hard and they have good attitudes. ... They're such a special group I wish we could have gone farther," he said. "They put it all out there."
Azure, a 5-11 senior, and Page, a 6-foot senior, led the Red River offensive charge with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Sondrol, who meshed two 3-pointers and grabbed a team-high six rebounds, added 10 points.
Holen, a 5-10 senior, connected for 21 points, 14 in the second half, and pulled down eight rebounds. Spacher, a 5-11 junior, contributed 12 counters.
Watford City shot 38 percent for the game, hitting just five of 20 3-point attempts. The Wolves carved out a 36-32 edge in rebounds and turned the ball over 18 times.
Red River shot 42 percent, 8-for-15 on treys, and turned the ball over 14 times.
Dwyer gave a tip of the hat to Red River for putting forth its best basketball with the game in the balance.
"You have to give Red River credit," he said. "They made some big shots ... and they made some hustle plays. They had seniors who stepped up."
The Roughriders will be meeting Davies for the the third time. They split two regular-season matchups. Red River lost 60-58 at home in January and prevailed 77-61 last month in Fargo. They stand 21-4 with 14 wins in their last 15 games.
Page has a healthy respect for Davies.
"We know we have to do the same thing tomorrow -- play our game. We have to rebound, give our best effort ... and be good teammates for each other," she noted. "We have to bring our A game."