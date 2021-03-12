Red River defense holds off Watford City

That's when the Roughriders made their move, relying on tough defense. A layup by Jasmine Sondrol, a drive to the basket by Page and a extra-distance 3-pointer by Lancaster put Red River in control 60-51 with 1:22 remaining.

Watford City failed to score in the final four minutes of the game.

"Good teams will go on runs. We expected them to come out and do what good teams do -- battle back," Red River coach Kent Ripplinger said. "I'm just glad we responded."

Page said she never felt the game was slipping away.

"This is the state tournament. When they came out (to start the second half) we had to persevere," she observed.

For the first 14 minutes of the game neither team was able to assert itself as three ties and two lead changes came and went.

Then a pair of free throws and a three-point play by Azure launched the Roughriders on a 12-2 run. That gave Red River a 33-21 lead. They left the floor at halftime with a 33-23 advantage.

Watford City owned the first six minutes of the second half, bolting to a 15-4 run that culminated in a basket by Madison Spacher and a 38-37 lead with 12:07 remaining.