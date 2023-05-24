BASKETBALL

START SMART BASKETBALL CAMPS: Shooting Camp – Session 1, Grades K-12, May 30-31, 10 a.m.-Noon at Horizon Middle School. Cost $65. Camp for Grades K-5 – May 30-June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Camp for Grades 6-12 – June 5-8, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Shooting Camp – Session 2, Grades K-12, June 5-6, 10 a.m.-Noon at Century High School. All camps conducted by Century High boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Camps emphasize fundamentals – ball handling, shooting, defense, passing, cutting in an enthusiastic and positive learning environment.

29TH ANNUAL HOOPS CAMP: July 10-13 at Horizon Middle School from 1-4:30 p.m. For Grades 4-8. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Includes T-shirt and pizza party. Basketballs will be provided. Mail registration and fee to Charlie Ledger: 9904 Kerry Lane, Bismarck, N.D. 58504.

FOOTBALL

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: June 27-29 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. for boys and girls grades 2-5. Cost $50, $40 for second family member. Camp is non-padded. Campers will learn all positions and basic fundamentals. Registration forms available at: http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779.

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: June 27-29 from 2-4:15 p.m. for boys and girls grades 6-8. Cost $60, $50 for second family member. Campers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere, as well as footwork, technique, and overall fundamentals. Registration forms available at: http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779.

THROWING

701 THROWS CAMP: June 21-23 at Century High School, Bismarck. June 21: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 22: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 23: 8:30 a.m.-Noon. Shot, discus, javelin, hammer work each day. Cost $175. Deadline to register June 11. What to bring: shows, water bottle, notebook and pen, own implements if possible (2-4 discs, 1 shot and 1 javelin). Limited supplies are available at the camp. Lunch is not provided. For more information contact Justin Miller at justinmiller_miller@bismarckschools.org or (701) 527-4814 or Larry Walker at (701) 590-9379. To register, send fee to: Justin Miller, 3121 Hampton St., Bismarck, ND 58504, or Venmo: @Justin-Miller-859.

VOLLEYBALL

DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE SUMMER VOLLEYBALL CAMP: June 7-9 at Dawson Community College. Session 1 - 8-11 a.m. for Grades 3-6; Session 2 - 12-3 p.m. for Grades 9-12; Session 3 - 4-7 p.m. for Grades 7-8, sessions are the same all three days. Run by Dawson Volleyball Coach Dina Fritz along with multiple college volleyball players. Campers will learn fundamentals of volleyball such as passing, setting, serving, hitting and blocking. Team games and strategies will also be instructed on, and each camper will receive a free t-shirt and prizes. Contact Dina Fritz at dfritz@dawson.edu or (406) 939-3618 with any questions. Online registration form can be found at https://dawsonbucs.com/camps/DCC_Volleyball_Camp_2023.