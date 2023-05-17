REC DIGEST

BASKETBALL

START SMART BASKETBALL CAMPS: Shooting Camp – Session 1, Grades K-12, May 30-31, 10 a.m.-Noon at Horizon Middle School. Cost $65. Camp for Grades K-5 – May 30-June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Camp for Grades 6-12 – June 5-8, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Shooting Camp – Session 2, Grades K-12, June 5-6, 10 a.m.-Noon at Century High School. All camps conducted by Century High boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Camps emphasize fundamentals – ball handling, shooting, defense, passing, cutting in an enthusiastic and positive learning environment.

29TH ANNUAL HOOPS CAMP: July 10-13 at Horizon Middle School from 1-4:30 p.m. For Grades 4-8. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Includes T-shirt and pizza party. Basketballs will be provided. Mail registration and fee to Charlie Ledger: 9904 Kerry Lane, Bismarck, N.D. 58504.

FOOTBALL

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: June 27-29 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. for boys and girls grades 2-5. Cost $50, $40 for second family member. Camp is non-padded. Campers will learn all positions and basic fundamentals. Registration forms available at: http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779.

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: June 27-29 from 2-4:15 p.m. for boys and girls grades 6-8. Cost $60, $50 for second family member. Campers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere, as well as footwork, technique, and overall fundamentals. Registration forms available at: http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779.

THROWING

701 THROWS CAMP: June 21-23 at Century High School, Bismarck. June 21: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 22: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 23: 8:30 a.m.-Noon. Shot, discus, javelin, hammer work each day. Cost $175. Deadline to register June 11. What to bring: shows, water bottle, notebook and pen, own implements if possible (2-4 discs, 1 shot and 1 javelin). Limited supplies are available at the camp. Lunch is not provided.