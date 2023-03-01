For Century, the proof has been in the process this season.

Unbeaten through 21 games. No. 1 in the polls all season long. Only undefeated team in the state. All that's nice, but head coach Darin Mattern said it's secondary.

"We've always tried to stay away from external pressure and things on the outside and just focus on what we can control. Philosophy-wise in our program, it's always been process over results," Mattern said. "Mentally, we want to stay in the moment and this group has done an excellent job doing that.

"If you're looking ahead at longer term goals, that can really overwhelm you. Whether it's the next game, or the next two games, the WDA tournament or whatever comes after that, let's not look beyond what's right in front of us."

For Century, that's opening postseason play today at 3 p.m. as the No. 1 seed in the West against Turtle Mountain (7-15) at the Bismarck Event Center.

Six of the eight teams in the field have winning records and the lowest-seeded team -- No. 10 Williston -- has wins over third-seeded Mandan (15-6) and fourth-seeded Bismarck (12-9).

"This league year-in and year-out is so competitive and this year is no different," Mattern said. "When you look at the teams that did not make it, with some of the players they have, it just shows the strength of this league.

"Whether you're a player, a coach or a fan, the WDA tournament is just a terrific event with a great atmosphere and a lot of fun to be involved in."

Minot and Century have met in the last two championship games and no one would be surprised if there's a Round 3. Getting there is not a layup for either, however.

Century has been the class of the conference, though. Going 10-0 on the road is especially notable.

"If you look at the body of work over the course of a three to three-and-a-half month season, I think the consistency is what stands out," Mattern said. "You would never go into the season thinking you're going to go undefeated. Can we win all of our home games? OK, secondly, can we win a regular-season championship?

"I have too much respect for the teams in this league to expect anything like that to happen, but to our kids' credit, they've played really good basketball for an extended period of time."

Even with some closer games down the stretch, the Patriots average margin of victory remains at nearly 27 points per game.

Even with two Division I players -- Anthony Doppler and Ryan Erikson are going to UND -- and William Ware to Minot State of the NSIC -- playing together has been the primary reason for their success.

"That's something we've talked about from the beginning of the season, is that individually we were going to have to sacrifice some things for the betterment of the team, and all of them have been willing to do that," Mattern said.

Erikson is averaging a double-double for the second year in a row at 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Doppler, as versatile as they come, is good for 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals per contest.

Ware's up to nearly 14 point per game to go with 5.5 boards.

Isaiah Schafer, one of the premier shooters in the state, is netting almost 16 points per game, while shooting 80 percent from the stripe, 50 percent from the floor and nearly 47 percent from long distance on almost 140 attempts.

Tyler Birst scores almost six points per contest, but also brings glue that helps hold everything together.

Joel Edland, at 6-6, has been a force off the bench with nearly nine points and five boards on average.

Sophomore Drew Kempel, the youngster of the crew, contributes nearly six points per game.

Maybe most impressively, the Patriots beat Minot without Birst and Mandan minus Schafer when both were sick.

"The thing about this basketball team is that if someone's been sick, or someone's been injured, or someone's in foul trouble, we've always had kids step up at different times and that's what you need," Mattern said.

Their impact has gone beyond basketball.

"One day basketball's going to be gone, it's going to end, and so what kind of legacy what do you want to leave? How do you want to be remembered?" Mattern said, noting the leadership of seniors Birst, Doppler, Edland, Erikson, Ware, Jack Kane and Brogan Lambrecht. "These kids are great in the classroom. They're terrific student athletes that represent our school extremely well.

"I think those things are probably more important than what happens on the basketball court, and in that regard, this has been a very special group."