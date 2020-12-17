Press fuels Mandan girls' first victory

A Saints turnover set up another 3-pointer by Taylor Leingang 89 seconds later for a 13-7 Mandan advantage and the Braves were off and running on a 22-7 spree.

Mandan's 12-4 burst to start the second half erased all doubt about the outcome. The Braves' largest lead was 42 points on a fast-break basket by Jayden Wiest with 9:41 to play. From that point on, Mandan's reserves absorbed most of the playing time.

Both teams played halfcourt defense most of the second half, but Henderson liked the transition game he saw the first 18 minutes a whole let.

"That's the kind of tempo we want to play," he observed.

Mandan's scoring came from all over the place. Five players reached double figures and six different players swished 3-pointers.

Guard Sydney Gustavsson, a 5-8 senior, led the attack with 17 points. She was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Morgan Sheldon, a 5-10 junior, added 14 points, and Ramsey, a 5-10 senior, tallied 13 points with three 3-pointers. Wiest and Leingang finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Sheldon and Ramsey pulled down nine rebounds apiece.

Lydia Spies, a 5-7 sophomore guard, scored 13 points for St. Mary's. She sank two of the Saints' five 3-pointers.

Mandan, now 1-1, plays its third straight road game on Tuesday at Century. The Braves are on the road for their first six outings. St. Mary's, 0-2, plays again Saturday, hosting Jamestown in a 6:30 contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.