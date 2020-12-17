Press fuels Mandan girls' first victory

Mandan contributed heavily to its own demise in a season-opening loss to Bismarck on Tuesday, committing 33 turnovers.
Thursday night, Mandan was the team handing out the ball-handling misery, forcing 23 turnovers in an 86-50 road romp over St. Mary's.
Most of the St. Mary's floor mistakes occurred in the first half when the Saints were facing full-court pressure. They coughed the ball up 19 times as Mandan sprinted out to 53-21 halftime lead.
Another contributing factor to Mandan's first-half domination was good marksmanship, particularly from 3-point range. The Braves shot 49 percent before intermission, including 9-for-12 accuracy on treys.
"We have a lot of good shooters. We want them to shoot the open threes," Mandan head coach Shaun Henderson said.
Henderson said ball handling was the biggest difference between Tuesday's loss and Thursday's runaway victory.
"We went from 33 turnovers to 15 tonight. That's a huge difference, just taking care of the ball," he noted. "That's the way we want to be. Our goal every night is to force 20 turnovers."
St. Mary's led for most of the first three minutes before things went south. A basket by Piper Harris tied the game at 7-7 and Amaya Ramsey connected on a 3-pointer gave Mandan what proved to be a permanent lead at 10-7.
A Saints turnover set up another 3-pointer by Taylor Leingang 89 seconds later for a 13-7 Mandan advantage and the Braves were off and running on a 22-7 spree.
Mandan's 12-4 burst to start the second half erased all doubt about the outcome. The Braves' largest lead was 42 points on a fast-break basket by Jayden Wiest with 9:41 to play. From that point on, Mandan's reserves absorbed most of the playing time.
Both teams played halfcourt defense most of the second half, but Henderson liked the transition game he saw the first 18 minutes a whole let.
"That's the kind of tempo we want to play," he observed.
Mandan's scoring came from all over the place. Five players reached double figures and six different players swished 3-pointers.
Guard Sydney Gustavsson, a 5-8 senior, led the attack with 17 points. She was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Morgan Sheldon, a 5-10 junior, added 14 points, and Ramsey, a 5-10 senior, tallied 13 points with three 3-pointers. Wiest and Leingang finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Sheldon and Ramsey pulled down nine rebounds apiece.
Lydia Spies, a 5-7 sophomore guard, scored 13 points for St. Mary's. She sank two of the Saints' five 3-pointers.
Mandan, now 1-1, plays its third straight road game on Tuesday at Century. The Braves are on the road for their first six outings. St. Mary's, 0-2, plays again Saturday, hosting Jamestown in a 6:30 contest.
