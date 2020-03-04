Plenty of points could be put on the board at West Region boys basketball tournament

“You’re going to see more points scored on both ends just because of the increase in possessions,” Wilhelm said. “Our emphasis is as much on the defensive side as the offensive side.”

Bismarck leads the region in scoring and rebounding, but only junior Gunner Swanson (14 points per game) is among the region leaders.

Jamestown, meanwhile, plays a style all its own -- when 6-foot-5 senior guard Boden Skunberg is on the floor.

“We’re trying to play as fast as we can for the first seven or eight seconds and then if we don’t get anything in transition we try to be pretty deliberate,” Jamestown coach Jacoby Lloyd said. “We’ve spent a lot of time shooting shots we recognize.”

One recognizable force for the Blue Jays is Skunberg, an all-stater who averages 28 points and 11 rebounds. But Skunberg has missed three late-season games with a hand injury and is day-to-day for the weekend.