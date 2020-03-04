Plenty of points could be put on the board at West Region boys basketball tournament

Say all you want about Bismarck High’s school high-potent offense, just not at the expense of the Demon defense.
“The misconception of a team that scores points is that you don’t play defense, but I think you see that our guys put a heck of an effort into the defensive side,” Bismarck coach Jordan Wilhelm said.
The Demons’ frenetic run-and-gun offense and defense is one of three different styles of play that have earned Jamestown, Bismarck and Minot the top three seeds in this weekend’s West Region tournament.
They are the only three teams in the region averaging more than 80 points a game, and they aren’t doing so at the expense of defense.
Second-seeded Bismarck (16-5) is the leading scorer in the region averaging 84 points, while allowing 69. It takes on seventh-seeded Century (12-10) in the first round.
Top-seeded Jamestown (18-3) is the defending state champion and comes in averaging 81 points and allowing 66. The Blue Jays meet Williston (7-15) in their tourney opener.
Third-seeded Minot (15-6) is averaging 80 points and giving up 65 and opens with sixth-seeded Legacy (14-8).
No. 4 Mandan (13-8) plays No. 5 Dickinson (12-9) in the other first-round game.
Minot coach Dean Winczewski said the field, regardless of seedings, is wide open.
“Having to play teams a third time is a challenge,” Winczewski said. “We feel like we’re playing well, but anything can happen in this tournament, especially with eight good teams. It’s going to be a unique tournament this year.”
You have free articles remaining.
Senior guard Jaxon Gunville leads the Magicians in scoring at 25 points per game, second in the region.
Minot’s style of play may lack a “wow” factor, but it’s successful.
“We’re going to have to guard and rebound,” Winczewski said. “It isn’t anything fancy, it isn’t anything that’s going to wow anybody. But that’s where we’ve had success, when we’ve been able to string together some stops. When we’ve struggled and lost games it’s because we haven’t defended and rebounded. It comes down to figuring out a way to get stops.”
The Demons’ stops often come on the fly. Their offense is the result of a defense that creates 14 steals a game, leading to an incredible number of 3-pointers. The Demons made 244 of 755 3-point shots in the regular season, that’s 46 more makes than second-place Jamestown and 208 more attempts than Century, which took the second-most 3-point attempts.
“You’re going to see more points scored on both ends just because of the increase in possessions,” Wilhelm said. “Our emphasis is as much on the defensive side as the offensive side.”
Bismarck leads the region in scoring and rebounding, but only junior Gunner Swanson (14 points per game) is among the region leaders.
Jamestown, meanwhile, plays a style all its own -- when 6-foot-5 senior guard Boden Skunberg is on the floor.
“We’re trying to play as fast as we can for the first seven or eight seconds and then if we don’t get anything in transition we try to be pretty deliberate,” Jamestown coach Jacoby Lloyd said. “We’ve spent a lot of time shooting shots we recognize.”
One recognizable force for the Blue Jays is Skunberg, an all-stater who averages 28 points and 11 rebounds. But Skunberg has missed three late-season games with a hand injury and is day-to-day for the weekend.
“We’re trying to see what his pain tolerance is,” Lloyd said. “(Monday) he didn’t have a very good day, so we are prepared to play without him. When you can write down 28 points in the book and get 11 rebounds, you feel pretty comfortable with that guy on your team. Hopefully things will get better but we are preparing to play without him.”
Skunberg can carry a team, but can one player carry a team all the way in a balanced field?
“Really,” Winczewski said. “it’s going to come down to who gets hot and who makes plays down the stretch in these games.”