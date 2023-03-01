Bismarck State's women's basketball team needed a fourth win over Miles Community College to keep their season alive.

They didn't get it, as they lost a heartbreaking Region 13 quarterfinal 60-55 at the Armory Wednesday evening.

"Miles came on strong (at the end of the season), so we knew it would be a tough game," Mystics head coach Thai Haggin said. "We didn't shoot the ball well. If you shoot 27 percent and don't shoot well down the stretch, you don't get any feel-goods. It wasn't our defense, we held Miles to 60 points, but if you play good defense, you have to reward yourself to keep the feel-goods going."

In a game with six ties and nine lead changes, it was the Pioneers who punched last, building a seven-point lead in the waning moments of the fourth quarter that held up.

Miles was led in the win by Jessica Tomkins, who tied for the game high with 17 points, and chipped in 11 rebounds, 4 assists, three blocks and a steal to boot.

"Miles made shots when they needed to make shots," Haggin said. "Some of their shots went in at crucial moments, and ours didn't."

As many basketball games can be, Wednesday night's was a game of runs.

Miles entered the fourth with a 39-38 lead, saw Bismarck State rip off an 8-2 run to take a 46-41 lead with 7:15 to go, then answered with a 19-9 run over the final minutes of the game to seal it.

"How do you stop a run? When we got on our runs, they would make a couple of shots," Haggin said. "That's all basketball is, a game of runs. We played well defensively, we just needed big shots and we didn't execute."

The Mystics shot just 27 percent from the field, made just two three-pointers on 21 attempts, and were 13-25 at the free-throw line.

All in all, in a game where they were desperate for points, the Mystics just couldn't find them when they were needed most.

"Offensively we had good looks, but the ball wasn't dropping for us," Haggin said. "That's part of basketball, right? There's ups and there's downs, and we just didn't get the job done in that sense."

Bismarck State's starters played nearly the entire game, and scored all 55 of their points.

Haggin talked about what her starters, four of them sophomores now done with their basketball career with the Mystics, meant to the program.

"We've always relied heavily on our sophomores," she said. "Kudos to them, because it takes the entire team to win. It doesn't matter if you're playing or on the bench, you're all part of it. The sophomores are near and dear to me, and I told our freshmen, our sophomores were good leaders this year, and they need to bring that for us next year.

"Our sophomores were such positive role models and leaders, on and off the court. They are good-character athletes and students. You don't get to spend enough time with them, with us being in a junior college. They set the tone going forward for how hard you need to work, not just on the court, I'm talking about working hard in life."

The emblematic stretch of Bismarck State's struggles came in the final minutes.

The Mystics sent the Pioneers to the free throw line over and over again, and were gifted many of Miles' missed free throws in the game.

But when it came down to it, the Pioneers got several huge offensive rebounds off of the missed free throws, and time eventually ran out on Bismarck State's chances.

"They missed and we just couldn't hit a shot," Haggin said. "We had open looks, but the ball just didn't find the center of the hoop. Sometimes that's the way life goes."

The Mystics finish their season with a 16-12 mark overall and a 13-8 mark in the Mon-Dak.

The Pioneers improve to 13-18 and advance to a matchup with second-seeded Williston State at NDSCS on Saturday.