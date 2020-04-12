Pedersen disappointed about not coaching anymore but understands move

Pedersen polished off a strong recruiting class before relinquishing head coaching duties. The promising class includes North Dakota Miss Basketball award winner Reile Payne of Fargo Shanley, Miss Basketball award finalist Kaity Hove of Trenton and Leah Feland, an all-state selection from Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, among others.

“We got bigs, we got middles and we got a true point guard with Hove, we worked hard to get her,” Pedersen said. “Then to get Miss Basketball (Payne)? The future looks pretty good.”

While many of the names will change, the style will not.

“Thai will keep the same things going for the most part -- getting up and down the floor, fast-paced. Kids like to play that style,” Pedersen said. “Why change? It’s worked pretty well.”

Pedersen didn’t rule out a return to coaching at some point. He’s busy with his business -- Northern Trophy and Silk Screening, Inc. -- although in his typically good-natured style he said, “I’m getting pushed out there too -- by my son.”

He’ll miss strolling the sidelines, but plans to remain close to the game.