Pedersen disappointed about not coaching anymore but understands move

Marv Pedersen wanted to keep coaching, but only basketball. Bismarck State College had other plans.
After leading the Mystics to a school-record tying 27 wins, Pedersen was not brought back for his fourth season, but not because they didn’t want him.
“They wanted someone to coach basketball and softball, but I don’t know anything about the game of softball. I can’t coach softball,” Pedersen said. “I understand what they’re doing. I’m glad they hired Thai. She will do a wonderful job.”
The move brought a flood of phone calls and text messages when the announcement was made.
“My phone was ringing off the hook,” joked Pedersen, who was named Mon-Dak and Region 13 Coach of the Year. “We won 27 games, had a really good season and I’m leaving? People were wondering what was going on.”
BSC is adding a softball program for the 2020-21 season. Haggin, Pedersen’s longtime coaching confidant, will head both the basketball and softball programs. The pair coached together in Mandan for many years before joining forces at BSC.
“Thai and I have been together 20 years,” Pedersen said. “I’m glad Buster (Gilliss) hired Thai. I told Thai I’ll still be around. I’ll mosey around campus.”
The Mystics went 27-5 last season, following a 24-win campaign the year before. Graduation will hit BSC hard with all five starters -- Sydney Andersen, Courtney Olson, Lauren Koski, Trae Murray and Amber Stevahn -- out of eligibility. Top reserve Emma Marion also moves on.
Pedersen polished off a strong recruiting class before relinquishing head coaching duties. The promising class includes North Dakota Miss Basketball award winner Reile Payne of Fargo Shanley, Miss Basketball award finalist Kaity Hove of Trenton and Leah Feland, an all-state selection from Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, among others.
“We got bigs, we got middles and we got a true point guard with Hove, we worked hard to get her,” Pedersen said. “Then to get Miss Basketball (Payne)? The future looks pretty good.”
While many of the names will change, the style will not.
“Thai will keep the same things going for the most part -- getting up and down the floor, fast-paced. Kids like to play that style,” Pedersen said. “Why change? It’s worked pretty well.”
Pedersen didn’t rule out a return to coaching at some point. He’s busy with his business -- Northern Trophy and Silk Screening, Inc. -- although in his typically good-natured style he said, “I’m getting pushed out there too -- by my son.”
He’ll miss strolling the sidelines, but plans to remain close to the game.
“It’ll probably hit me when next season rolls around,” Pedersen said. “It’s the relationships you build. We had so many quality kids. You’re together almost every day from September to March, you become like family. It’s one of the great things about sports. It’s tough to find that anywhere else.”
Pedersen proved you could succeed with local kids. This year’s team had 15 players -- 14 from North Dakota.
“We wanted to give kids from our state a chance to play college basketball and they showed you could win with those kids,” Pedersen said. “We were really proud of that.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!