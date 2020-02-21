Patriot skaters explode again
alert

Patriot skaters explode again

022220-spt-hockey1.jpg

Century's Colton Schulte (9) tries to gather the puck as Century's Dawson Shirley (27) and Dickinson's Evan Groll (27), right, look on during Friday's West Region tournament semifinals game.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

 The Century Patriots hope their streak of three-peats lasts one more night.

  Colton Schulte scored three goals as the Patriots beat Dickinson for the third time this season 11-1 Friday in the semifinals of the West Region hockey tournament at VFW Sports Center.

 Century has scored 21 goals and allowed three in its first two tournament games. “When you come into WDA and state it comes down to defense,” Schulte said. “If you can not let them score more than one goal you’ve got a good shot.”

 Eli Reimer scored two goals and assisted on another and Austin Wald had two helpers.

 The win came one night after Century beat Williston for the third time and sets up a championship showdown with Bismarck High, which it has already beaten twice. The Demons knocked off No. 1 seed Minot 3-2 in the other semifinal.

 Schulte said it didn’t matter who the Patriots played tonight.

 “Whoever they put in front of us, we’re going to be ready to (play). This place is going to be packed,” Schulte said.

 A win today would give the Patriots a third straight region championship and make it only the second team ever to win that many in a row. The other: Bismarck High, which won four straight 2007-2010.

 The Patriots have won six regional titles total and are playing in their 11th championship game. Win or lose, Century is headed to the state tournament for the 14th straight season.

 Dickinson was bidding for its first appearance in the regional championship game. Instead, the Midgets will have to beat Jamestown in today’s state qualifier. Chance Galster scored the Midgets’ only goal at 10:28 of the third period.

 Schulte got things started Friday with a goal at 3:21 of the first period. Schulte got behind the defense and Logan Fridgen hit him in stride. Schulte deked Dickinson goalie Jayce Concha and scored with a backhand.

 Schulte scored again at 13:23, or 43 seconds after Jadon Reimer, and the Patriots skated off after the first period with a 3-0 lead. The Midgets mustered just three shots on goal in the first.

 That was only a precursor to what followed – a six-goal second period and running clock in the third period.

 Six different Patriots found the net in the second period: Alex Samardzic, Carter Schoneberg, Eli Reimer, Dawson Shirley, Luke Gasper and Jadon Reimer. Four of those came in just over two minutes early in the period.

 “As the season’s gone on, all four lines have contributed and it’s not just the one or two line,” Schulte said. “It’s the whole team.”

 Holden Ubl started in net for the Patriots and stopped 13 of the 14 shots put on target by the Midgets.

 Jayce Concha started in goal for Dickinson and made nine saves against 14 shots before he was replaced by Zachary Sprague, who made 15 saves.

Century 11, Dickinson 1

Dickinson;0;0;1;--;1

Century;3;6;2;--;11

First period: 1. CHS, Colton Schulte (Logan Fridgen), 3:21. 2. CHS, Jadon Reimer (Connor Hanson, Eli Reimer), 12:41, pp. 3. CHS, Colton Schulte (Austin Wald, Carter Schoneberg , 13:23.

Second period: 4. CHS, Alex Samardzic (J. Reimer, Hanson), 2:28, sh. 5. CHS, Schoneberg (Wald), 4:15. 6. CHS, Eli Reimer (Schoneberg), 4:29. 7. CHS, Dawson Shirley (Cullen Curl), 4:56. 8. CHS, Jadon Reimer (unassisted), 7:27. 9. Luke Gasper (Thomas Odegaard), 14:46, pp.

Third period: 10. CHS, Eli Reimer (Kieffer Long), 3:59. 11. CHS, Schulte (Long), 7:31. 12. DHS, Chance Galster (unassisted), 10:28.

Goalie saves: DHS – Jayce Concha 7-2-x – 9; Zachary Sprague x-8-7 – 15. CHS – Holden Ubl 3-7-3 – 13.

