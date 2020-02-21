Patriot skaters explode again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Patriots have won six regional titles total and are playing in their 11th championship game. Win or lose, Century is headed to the state tournament for the 14th straight season.

Dickinson was bidding for its first appearance in the regional championship game. Instead, the Midgets will have to beat Jamestown in today’s state qualifier. Chance Galster scored the Midgets’ only goal at 10:28 of the third period.

Schulte got things started Friday with a goal at 3:21 of the first period. Schulte got behind the defense and Logan Fridgen hit him in stride. Schulte deked Dickinson goalie Jayce Concha and scored with a backhand.

Schulte scored again at 13:23, or 43 seconds after Jadon Reimer, and the Patriots skated off after the first period with a 3-0 lead. The Midgets mustered just three shots on goal in the first.

That was only a precursor to what followed – a six-goal second period and running clock in the third period.

Six different Patriots found the net in the second period: Alex Samardzic, Carter Schoneberg, Eli Reimer, Dawson Shirley, Luke Gasper and Jadon Reimer. Four of those came in just over two minutes early in the period.