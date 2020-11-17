NSIC sets winter sports schedule

The spring basketball and wrestling schedules will have a different look for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The NSIC announced its spring schedules for the Covid-delayed winter sports this week, with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff the top priority.

The league will begin conference play in January and schools will follow the NCAA Sports Science Institute guidelines for competition.

To limit possible COVID-19 exposure, teams will play one opponent each weekend instead of the traditional weekend travel partner doubleheaders.

Conference basketball teams will play 16-game schedules over eight weeks, playing one opponent at the same site on consecutive days.

The opening weekend will be two non-conference games against a non-divisional opponent. The remainder of the slate will feature divisional play with 14 games, with each team facing each of the other seven division opponents twice.

The NSIC will not crown an overall conference champion. There will be a North Division and a South Division champion.