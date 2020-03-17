Not getting to play in state B hit New Town hard

When the state Class B boys basketball tournament was suspended last week, the news hit Jay Hale and his New Town Eagles hard.
Expectations were not particularly high for the Eagles when the season started. New Town got off to a 3-2 start, but began to find their footing as the season wore on. After a narrow 54-50 loss to fellow state-tournament team Shiloh Christian on Jan. 25, the Eagles would not lose again, running off 10 straight wins capped off by a 68-60 victory over Lewis & Clark-North Shore Plaza on March 12 in the Region 7 championship game.
Two days later, however, the tournament, which was scheduled to start on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center, was postponed over fears of the coronavirus, bringing a sense of defeat to Hale and his team.
“You have that day, day-and-a-half where you’re feeling really good, there’s all of the optimism and pride that comes with making it to the state B, then all of the sudden it’s gone,” Hale said. “It felt like we had lost a game. It was really tough.”
Hale, a 1990 New Town graduate, has coached basketball, cross country and track and field at New Town and Parshall for more than a decade. He spoke passionately about the lost opportunity, which for kids in New Town represented more than just a game.
“I genuinely feel bad for all the teams, and all the kids, I really do. But from where we’re at and the things we have to deal with every day, for these kids in their lives on the Fort Berthold Reservation, this is it. There aren’t a lot of opportunities and to have this happen, it’s such a big blow,” Hale said. “I’ll always try to be there for these kids. I want to help them succeed beyond basketball and in life, but to lose this opportunity, it was just very difficult to deal with.”
Hale was hoping something could work out in the future for the tournament to be played, but understood the gravity of the situation as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to grip the nation.
“I get it. We need to look out for the safety and health of everybody. Nobody would ever dispute any of that,” Hale said. “Kids are resilient. In time, they’ll get past it, but for all the teams, there will always be that thought of what might have been.”
The Eagles, who were picked to finish second in District 15, will have plenty of positives to reflect on. After starting the season 3-2 with Hale in his first season as head coach, New Town won 16 of its last 19 games. The primary was reason was preventing points. The Eagles surrendered only 52 points per game, earning a trip to state for the first time since 2014.
“We played really well defensively. The kids were committed to work hard and get better on that end of the floor,” Hale said. “By the end of the season, we were pretty salty on defense.”
Hale was not fixated on the final result, especially not at the beginning of the year.
“The thing we’ve always tried to do was just be competitive, work really hard and compete,” Hale said. “If we do that, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
It did 19 times in New Town’s favor, featuring a roster heavy on seniors.
Tristen Williams, the Eagles’ senior point guard, averaged 14.5 points per game but his impact went beyond statistics.
“Tristen was like an extension of me on the floor,” Hale said. “Very smart out there. Kind of your typical floor general.”
Williams, senior Shooter Stewart (15 ppg) and junior Khael Decoteau (13 ppg) earned all-region and all-district honors. Dylan Jones, another senior, earned all-district honors.
Hale said Emil Nakapaahu made major strides throughout the season in the post for the Eagles. Robert White, the defending Class B state cross country champion, also played a key role after joining the team late.
“We had a really coachable group of kids that came from great families,” Hale said. “It was a fun season.”
One in which they wish had lasted one more weekend.
“Obviously, you want to try to keep things in perspective with what’s going on in the world,” Hale said. “It’s every kid’s dream to play in the state B. Our kids earned it this year. There were a lot of great memories, just not the ending we were hoping for.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com