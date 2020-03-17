Not getting to play in state B hit New Town hard

When the state Class B boys basketball tournament was suspended last week, the news hit Jay Hale and his New Town Eagles hard.

Expectations were not particularly high for the Eagles when the season started. New Town got off to a 3-2 start, but began to find their footing as the season wore on. After a narrow 54-50 loss to fellow state-tournament team Shiloh Christian on Jan. 25, the Eagles would not lose again, running off 10 straight wins capped off by a 68-60 victory over Lewis & Clark-North Shore Plaza on March 12 in the Region 7 championship game.

Two days later, however, the tournament, which was scheduled to start on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center, was postponed over fears of the coronavirus, bringing a sense of defeat to Hale and his team.

“You have that day, day-and-a-half where you’re feeling really good, there’s all of the optimism and pride that comes with making it to the state B, then all of the sudden it’s gone,” Hale said. “It felt like we had lost a game. It was really tough.”

Hale, a 1990 New Town graduate, has coached basketball, cross country and track and field at New Town and Parshall for more than a decade. He spoke passionately about the lost opportunity, which for kids in New Town represented more than just a game.