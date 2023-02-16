The final regular season home games for the University of Mary basketball teams ended in disappointment Thursday night at the MAC.

In the opener, Northern State's NSIC-leading men's team rolled past the Marauders, while the women's game went down to the wire with the Wolves prevailing 63-62.

The Marauders head to Moorhead to face the Dragons to finish the regular season on Saturday.

Northern State 63, U-Mary 62

Down 56-49 in the fourth quarter, Megan Zander led a spirited University of Mary comeback which ultimately fell short.

Zander gave the Marauders the lead with a running left-hander at 62-61 with 48 seconds left. After each team came up empty on its next possession, Kailee Overson was fouled in a scrum under the basket.

Overson stepped up and knocked down two free throws to give the Wolves a 63-62 lead with five seconds left. The Marauders were unable to get off a shot on their final possession.

Zander singlehandedly kept the home team in it. The former Miss Basketball award winner from Mandan poured in a career-high 28 points in the game for the Marauders. Zander also had four assists.

The Marauders held Northern State to 37 percent shooting and the Wolves made just three of 14 three-point attempts, but 13 offensive rebounds proved critical for NSU.

The Wolves were led by Oliverson's 19 points. Rianna Fillipi added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Northern State 93, U-Mary 67

The first-place Wolves got off to a fast start and never looked back to win the first game.

West Fargo Sheyenne product Jackson Moni scored five quick points as Northern State sprinted to a 10-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Moni scored again two minutes later to push the Wolves’ lead to 15-3 four minutes into the game, making it even a deeper hole for the Marauders, playing their final home contest of the season.

Northern State extended to a 46-28 lead, before the Marauders scored six of the last eight points of the half with Zyon Smith hitting a three just before halftime to cut the gap to 48-34.

The Marauders got the deficit into single digits a couple times in the second half, the latest coming at 53-44 on a jumper by Ty Rogers, but it was all Wolves from there. Northern State shot nearly 54 percent from the floor and sank 16 of 32 from three-point range.

Reede made six three-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points. Moni and Josh Dilling had 13 points each.

Smith (18) and Treyton Mattern (11) were the lone Marauders in double figures. Mattern also dished out four assists.