No. 2 Legacy suffers first loss, Minot pulls off upset at home

Legacy's first loss of the season went right down to the wire.

Minot senior Becca Tschetter made two free throws with seven seconds left and the Majettes came up with one final defensive stop in a 53-52 upset win at the Magic City Campus Monday night. It was the second home win for Minot over a ranked team this season. The Majettes defeated fifth-ranked Mandan by the identical score (53-52) on Jan. 30.

The Sabers had won their first 17 games of the season before the narrow road loss Monday night.

"We told the girls after the game we have learn from it and be better for it, but it hurts right now," said Legacy head coach Jim Petrik. "You have to give Minot credit. They shot the ball well and executed some great offensive sets for the girls they want to have the ball down the stretch.

"We just had so many defensive breakdowns where we were in the wrong spots, and to their credit, they capitalized and hit some big shots."

The Sabers (16-1 West Region, 17-1 overall) had the game's biggest lead (16-7) and led 27-21 at halftime, but second half see-sawed back and forth.

In the final 5 minutes, the lead changed hands nine times.