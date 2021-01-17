No. 3-ranked Spoilers roll past Skyhawks

Shiloh was led by Kennady Walth with 13 points and Jacie Hall with 10. Walth had all three of her team’s 3-pointers.

Carlee’s 15 first-quarter points came in the last three minutes and helped stake Grafton to a 25-8 lead. It never got better for the Skyhawks.

“We’ve got to obviously get tougher,” Shiloh coach Dan Seifert said. “That’s one thing we kind of lack. And confidence is low. We’re going to work on that in practice.”

If it wasn’t, it would be by halftime.

With 4.3 seconds left, the Spoilers turned the ball over under the Skyhawks basket. Carlee stole the inbound and hit a layup in the last second for a 43-18 lead at the break.

“You look at their roster … and you know we have to do the little things right,” Seifert said. “And when you have trouble against a team like this, it’s the little things that turn into a big problem.”

Cassie Erickson’s late 3-pointer to close out the third quarter extended the Spoilers’ lead to 66-36.

With 4:54 left, the last remaining regulars left the floor, leaving the rest of the night up to reserves. Laurie Sieben said regardless of the score, her team got something positive out of the long bus ride to Bismarck.