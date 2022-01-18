No. 2 Bismarck rolls past Legacy

Payton Gerving helped get the Bismarck Demons off to a fast start.

Gerving fueled strong starts to both halves, which led the No. 2-ranked Demons to a 65-43 West Region victory over Legacy on Tuesday night at Karlgaard Gymnasium.

BHS improved to 8-1 overall and in the West Region and won their fourth straight game in the process.

Gerving scored seven straight points – on a pair of free throws, a drive to the basket and a three-pointer – as Bismarck opened the game on a 9-2 run.

After the Sabers battled back to within one at 15-14, Gerving scored seven consecutive points on a three-pointer, a transition layup off a Legacy turnover and a pair of free throws. That jump started a 14-5 run that pushed Bismarck’s lead to double digits (29-19) late in the first half.

“She’s really been playing well,” Bismarck coach Bill Shetler said of Gerving. “She’s a three-year starter for us, so we kind of expect big things from her. The first half, she was unbelievable. She kind of kept us afloat and the some other girls picked it up in the second half.

“She’s a heck of a player and when she gets it going, we’ve just got to feed her and let her shoot.”

“We came in with a lot of energy and when your first shot falls, it’s good to see it go in,” said Gerving, a 5-foot-7 senior guard.

Gerving scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the first half, and added three more buckets during a 10-0 burst to start the second half.

Gerving scored six points and Miyah Holzworth four as Bismarck turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 39-22 advantage in less than two minutes.

“We really needed to work hard on the defensive end,” Gerving said. “Our defense turns into offense for us so when we get steals, it just makes our offense better.”

The fast starts to both halves were big for the Demons.

“Our energy is so important to us,” Gerving said. “If we don’t play with energy, we don’t play great so that’s a very big key for us.”

Bismarck led from start to finish, pushing their lead to as many as 23 points in the second half.

“Legacy is a good team,” Shetler said. “They’re extremely athletic. They’re much bigger than we are, so we kind of have to use our quickness. Luckily we came out and hit a couple of shots, got a couple of steals and pushed the lead. It stayed somewhat comfortable, but you never know. This game is such a swing of emotions and momentum so we’re happy we hung on in that one.”

The Demons made it difficult for the Sabers to get their offense in gear. Legacy hit just 14 of 45 field goal attempts (31 percent) from the field and turned the ball over 19 times. BHS, meanwhile, shot 40 percent (25 for 62) and had 10 turnovers.

“We just focused on our press and we just locked in and had to really focus on getting defensive rebounds, so when we did that it was really hard for them to score,” Gerving said.

“We just executed our base defense,” Shetler said. “We’re small but we are quick and we can switch every position and kind of make things difficult, so credit our girls – they did a really good job with that.”

Peyton Neumiller scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half, hitting a pair of three-pointers and a pair of jumpers during an 18-5 run that gave BHS a 50-37 lead with 4:35 remaining.

Jersey Berg added eight points and Ali Gulleson seven for BHS. Nine different players scored for the Demons.

Aliyah Selensky led Legacy (6-4, 5-4 West Region) with 10 points. Mia Berryhill and Kali Dauenhauer added eight points apiece.

Both teams are back in action on Friday as Legacy hosts St. Mary’s and Bismarck hosts Century.

