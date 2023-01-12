No. 1 Patriots hold off Legacy, remain unbeaten

It had been blowout city through the first month of the season for top-ranked Century.

Thursday night at Legacy, it looked early like the status quo would continue.

The Sabers showed some serious second-half spine, but the state's top team had too much and pulled away for a 67-54 win.

"I thought it was a lot of fun, actually. Legacy, they're a really good team. I don't think any of us were thinking we were going to come in here and just roll," said senior star Anthony Doppler, who had 16 points and three dunks in the win. "We had to work for it and that's good. These kinds of games are what it's going to be like at the end of the season."

Century came into the contest winning by nearly 35 points per game. Nobody had been closer than 24.

The Sabers, who trailed 21-4 early, rallied to within 48-44 with 7 minutes left on two Aiden Sagaser free throws against the state's most talented team.

Century eventually regained control. Doppler's third steal and dunk made it 57-47 with 3:30 left.

"I mean, other than the worst start in the history of basketball, I was really proud of how our kids competed and played," Legacy coach Jason Horner said. "Three dunks in the first minute of the game? Have you ever seen that? I haven't in my 23 years."

Century sprinted out to an 8-0 lead, six of those points coming on dunks. Doppler made consecutive steals to start the game, finishing the first with a two-handed jam and the second a one-handed hammer.

After Ryan Erikson dropped in a short jumper, high-flying William Ware broke free and pounded it down with two hands, making it 8-0 less than 90 seconds into the game.

Doppler, headed to UND to play D-I ball next season, matched his personal-dunk PR. He punched three home in the opener against Dickinson.

"Yeah, it was a great start, getting the energy up for our team," Doppler said. "I didn't shoot it great, but I tried to help out in other ways."

The Patriots extended the lead further. Ware’s angle jumper pushed the lead to 15-2 at the 14:05 mark.

The lead grew to 21-4 and 26-8 before the Sabers started chipping away.

"I liked how we came out and started the basketball game. We were able to get out in transition and get some easy baskets," Century coach Darin Mattern said. "Give Legacy a lot of credit. They play hard. They're well-coached.

"I thought we had some empty possessions and some questionable decision-making that kind of halted the momentum we had early."

Chase Knoll's three-point play late in the first half cut the deficit to 11 (31-20).

"We put in a new offense on Monday and then three days later you're out here playing the No. 1 team in the state," Horner said. "Obviously, when you do that, you're going to have some mix-ups and cross-ups and we did. But once we settled in, I thought you could see where what we're doing now, has the potential to be pretty good for us."

Five Sabers had seven points or more led by Parker Falcon's 12, all coming in the second half. Brayden Weidner finished with 10, including two three-pointers. Chase Knoll and Lucas Kupfer added nine each.

"We haven't had a bad day of practice yet," Horner said. "It's such a good group of kids and they're fun to coach. They work really hard."

Ryan Erikson led all scorers in the game with 22 points. The 6-10 standout, who will team with Doppler at UND next season, also blocked three shots.

Ware ended with 10 points. Isaiah Schafer hit three triples for nine points and 6-5 senior all-state football player Joel Edland added six points off the bench.

"Joel brings so much to our team," Mattern said. "He can guard any position on the floor. He can step out and hit shots. He has a high basketball IQ. He's played really well."

Century came into the game averaging 91 points per game. Mattern's never one to look at stats or even wins.

"January is improving time. This is where you need to see progress," the head coach said. "Tonight was a test. It wasn't pretty by any means, but we were challenged and I like how our kids responded for the most part."

Doppler said there's always room for improvement, colorfully.

"I think it's just keeping our foot on the gas, staying in fourth gear," the versatile 6-4 guard said. "You might blow your car out doing that, but, you know, that's OK."