No. 1 Kenmare-Bowbells beats Carrington, remains undefeated

The first half went back and forth.

The second half was all Kenmare-Bowbells.

The No. 1-ranked team in Class B girls basketball went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter and took command, pulling away for a 54-44 victory over No. 5-ranked Carrington on Friday night at the Bismarck State College Armory.

The Honkers ran their record to 11-0 despite an early-game injury that left them without senior guard Kate Zimmer.

Despite the perfect record, not everything has come easily for Kenmare-Bowbells.

“We’ve had some ups and downs,” Honkers coach Michael Zimmer said. “Even though we’re won all of our games so far, we’ve had some games where we haven’t played real well. But we seem to play better against better teams.”

The first half went back and forth, with the lead changing hands five times before a late 6-0 burst gave Kenmare-Bowbells a 21-19 lead at the intermission.

Haley Wolsky converted a steal into a layup to score the first basket of the second half for Carrington, evening it up at 21-21 – the first tie of the contest.

But that’s when Kenmare-Bowbells grabbed the momentum for good.

The Honkers held the Cardinals scoreless for nearly five minutes, reeling off nine straight points to take a 30-21 lead – the first time either team led by more than four points all night.

“At halftime, they just came together and just realized one of their players was hurt and they kind of decided to suck it up and get it done,” Zimmer said.

“They got a little bit of separation,” Carrington coach Andy Braaten said. “Boy, they’ve got a lot of athletes coming off the bench, too. A couple of big threes by their bench players really helped them out. I thought that was kind of the extra push they needed.”

Brenna Stroklund gave the Honkers back the lead with a jump shot. Madison Melin’s field goal made it a four-point lead a minute later. Stroklund hit a turnaround jumper and Melin drilled a three-pointer to give Kenmare-Bowbells a nine-point lead.

Stroklund, an all-stater last season, finished with 18 points to lead three Honkers in double figures.

“She’s a great player. She does a lot of stuff for us,” Zimmer said. “She does almost everything for us.”

Melin added 11 and Mashae Miller 10 – including a pair of second-half three-pointers – for the Honkers.

“We had a couple of breakdowns. They got a little more comfortable,” Braaten said. “They probably haven’t seen too much zone.

“They got a little more comfortable playing their zone offense. (Stroklund) and (Miller) have played a lot of games so they’re experienced, handle it pretty well. We’re still working on our big game experience a little bit with our kids.”

Kenmare-Bowbells clamped down on defense, allowing only 10 in the third quarter and 25 after the break.

“Defense has kind of been what we kind of pride ourselves on,” Zimmer said. “Some games the offense is a little sluggish but usually if you can play defense, you’re still in the game.”

The Honkers got a pair of free throws from Taya Aufforth and a jumper from Anne Stroklund to open up a double-digit lead (39-29) early in the fourth and were able to close out the win.

“This was the closest game we’ve had so far,” Zimmer said. “It’s good for them to have to deal with some pressure. It was a good test for us.”

Brenna Stroklund hit six clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Kenmare-Bowbells went 15-for-19 at the line over the final eight minutes while Carrington converted on 4 of 10 opportunities down the stretch.

Wolsky led the Cardinals with 14 points and Madison Johnson nine. Despite a second loss to a ranked team in two days, the Cardinals (10-2) played well in stretches in bouncing back from a 65-32 loss at No. 7-ranked Central Cass the night before.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Braaten said. “We played some of the best and you hope it helps us in our district and down the road.”

Kenmare-Bowbells will take on No. 10-ranked Kindred on Saturday at the University of Jamestown. Carrington is off until Jan. 19, when they visit Oakes.