On paper, Friday night's showdown at Century was a marquee matchup.

It was early, but not late as the top-ranked and unbeaten Patriots rolled to a 78-56 win over No. 5 Legacy.

"No, we definitely weren't expecting anything like that," said Century junior star Isaiah Schafer, who made six three-pointers in the game. "Legacy's a really tough team. They've got really good players. We knew we'd have to play well tonight. We didn't start off the best, but we picked up."

Sure did.

Century's stellar five-minute stretch midway through the first half turned a tight one into a double-figure lead and it never got close again.

Five points in a row by Chase Knoll, the last three on a deep triple, gave the Sabers a 16-11 with 9:50 left in the opening half.

It was all Patriots from there.

Century scored 19 of the next 21 points with almost everybody getting into the act. Schafer had eight points in the run, six on two threes. Doppler added seven as the Patriots turned a five-point deficit into a 30-18 lead.

"I thought we did a nice job after the first six or seven minutes settling in defensively," Century head coach Darin Mattern said. "When we were able to keep guys in front of us and get some stops, that allowed to get out in transition and get into a better rhythm offensively.

"The backbone of our program is defense and rebounding. Everything kind of feeds off that and tonight, I thought, after the slow start, our guys did a really nice job."

Schafer scored 22 points, looking no worse for the wear after missing a few games earlier in the month with an illness.

"Yeah, that bug hit me kind of hard, but I'm feeling pretty good again," Schafer said. "Just happy to be back out here with the guys. It's so fun to play with these guys, you really do miss being out there when something like that happens."

Century got contributions up and down the lineup.

Doppler finished with 15 points. William Ware had 13 and Joel Edland tallied 11 points off the bench.

Ryan Erikson scored eight points after a brief pre-game ceremony recognizing the 6-10 standout for becoming just the fifth Century player to surpass 1,000 career points, joining Doppler, Treyton Mattern and the Feeney brothers -- Cade and Dalton.

"Ryan's a great passer. If you're open, he's going to find you," Schafer said. "He's just a great player. What can you say about the guy? He can do it all."

About the only nit that could be picked in this one for the 18-0 Patriots was a few missed bunnies early. Otherwise, it was a clinic in high school basketball.

"I guess what I like the best is that we're constantly talking about improvement. What can we do better? Where can we improve? I think we're seeing that, but that can't be something that ends," Mattern said. "These guys understand that. There's things we can do better. There are things we have to better, but tonight against a really good Legacy team, really pleased with how our kids played."

Century is back in action on Tuesday, hosting St. Mary's.

The Sabers, who were led by Knoll's 11 points and Lucas Kupfer's 10, get Jamestown at home the same night.