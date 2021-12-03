No. 1 Century starts fast with blowout win over Moorhead

Century put on a clinic Friday night in its season opener, particularly in the first half.

The Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the preseason Class A poll, overwhelmed Moorhead with a 56-point half, allowing the Spuds only 21, on their way to a season-opening blowout win, 88-51.

"We just stuck to the game plan, tried to play together and the biggest thing for us is getting stops on defense," said junior Anthony Doppler, who scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half. "It's a good start for us. We came out expecting to win because that's our goal every game. It went well for us tonight."

Moorhead actually scored eight of the first 12 points, but by the midway point of the first half that was a distant memory. Century surged in front on a 14-2 run capped by a steal and layup by Trayton Hinderer.

Sophomore Isaiah Schafer, who scored a game-high 21 points, sank a trio of 3-pointers, the last of which ballooned the Century edge to 33-12, and it was over.

The Patriots made 13 triples, nine coming in the first half.

"I thought we did a nice job spreading it around. We shared the ball really well," Century coach Darin Mattern said. "But our biggest thing is when we have the mindset to get consecutive stops, we have a chance to be a pretty good basketball team."

The Patriots, their starting lineup going 6-10, 6-7, 6-5, 6-4, 6-1, yielded few, if any, second-chance points. They also drew five charges, four in the first half, and forced the Spuds into 16 first-half turnovers.

"It's deflating for your opponent when you're drawing that many charges," Mattern said. "It all starts on that end for our team."

Meanwhile, the offense was humming like a hemi.

Schafer and Doppler were joined in double figures by junior Ryan Erikson with 15 and Connor Trahan with 14. Trahan canned four threes, the 6-10 Erikson hit two.

"The versatility we have, on both ends of the floor, that can make it difficult to play against," Mattern said. "We can move our parts around so to speak and these kids are really good about sharing the ball."

William Ware added nine points and Hinderer seven for Century, which sent an early message that the No. 1 ranking is real. Doppler, though, says they don't worry about such things.

"We create our own expectations and it's our job to go out and fulfill them," the 6-4 junior said. "It's just one game, so we can't get too excited about it right now. There's a long way to go. We have to keep getting better."

There were not may nits to be picked after the stellar performance, but there were a few.

"We can play through our post better. Our guards can be a little more patient. There's always things you can do better," said Doppler, who plays on the same AAU in the summer team with Erikson and Ware. "You have to keep improving all the time in basketball. It never stops."

Mattern liked hearing that.

"I've never been a big expectations guy," Mattern said. "You kinda gotta enjoy the process on a daily basis and get better every day. That's the mentality you gotta have. You can't be satisfied. You have to continue to improve every day or other teams will pass you by."

Century is back in action Tuesday, hosting Dickinson in its West Region opener.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

