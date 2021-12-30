No. 1 Century pulls away late from Jamestown

Century could not afford to be caught looking ahead.

The top-ranked Patriots remained unbeaten Thursday night, but it did not come easy in a 63-52 win over Jamestown.

The victory set up a marquee battle of unbeatens on Tuesday when Century (6-0) hosts No. 2 Bismarck High (5-0).

"Jamestown's a scrappy team. They're athletic across the board. They got multiple guys that can handle the ball and get downhill on you, so we definitely had to be focused on this game," Century coach Darin Mattern said. "It's so tough to win on the road in our league, so you have protect your home floor. We're happy with the win."

Century, which got 20 points each from sophomore Isaiah Schafer and junior Anthony Doppler, led 25-10 with six minutes to go in the first half.

The Blue Jays, featuring a mostly new team for head coach Jacoby Lloyd, a Bismarck High grad and former assistant at Century, battled all the way back, though.

Back-to-back buckets by Devin Beach and Luke Van Berkom to start the second half, erased Century's entire 15-point lead and put the Blue Jays up 28-25.

"You definitely don't draw it up that way, to dig a huge hole against the No. 1 team on their home floor," Lloyd said of the 15-point deficit. "That was the encouraging part for us. The resiliency our kids showed to get back into the game was good. To hold a team as talented as Century to 63 points, that also was a positive.

"We have a good group of kids that compete, we just don't shoot the ball really well right now."

Century built the big early bulge on a 13-2 run, capped by a running hoop from Doppler, to make it 25-10. From there, however, the Patriots did not score a single point over the last six minutes of the half.

"I was a little disappointed with the way we finished the first half," Mattern said. "We built a nice lead at 25-10 where you're kind of in a position to possibly close the door, so to speak. The ball kind of got stuck at times, we allowed them some easy transition baskets and the next thing you know, it’s a one-point game going into half."

Jamestown got the first four points of the second half, but Century scored the next eight, two each by Schafer and Ryan Erikson, who netted 13 of his 15 points in the second half.

Later, a 3-point by Schafer pushed the lead to 11 (53-42), but again Jamestown answered. Caydann Cox scored in the lane and Adam Kallenbach connected from deep to cut the lead to six.

Century was able to stay in front down the stretch, sinking all six free throws in the last two minutes.

"I was very happy with how we finished the game," Mattern said. "I thought we made good decisions with the ball and went to the free throw line and made free throws. If you do those two things late in games, you're going to have success."

Jamestown, which has a win over St. Mary's and nearly knocked off Bismarck before falling in double overtime, was topped by freshman Noah Meissner's 12 points off the bench.

"We have a lot of talent on our team, we just need to figure some stuff out in terms of what our strengths are offensively," Lloyd said. "We're playing a lot of young kids, and for many of them, they're going through a lot of these things for the first time.

"What you hope for is that we learn from our mistakes and don't make those same mistakes at the end of the year."

Century now turns its attention to the Demons, who have not played since beating St. Mary's 103-99 on Dec. 21. Treysen Eaglestaff, who averages 31.4 points per game for the Demons, missed the last 15 minutes in the win over Saints due to an ankle injury. In attendance Thursday at Century's win over Jamestown, Eaglestaff said he has not resumed practicing yet, but hopes to play against the Patriots on Tuesday.

Mattern acknowledged Tuesday's tilt is a big one, but didn't want to blow things out of proportion.

"By no means are we going to make it a Super Bowl, but it will show us where we're at. In a four-month season, you have to continue to build. You can't make one game bigger than the other," Mattern said. "But with that being said, it's two undefeated teams. It should be a fun night for the kids. I think that's why you play high school sports."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

