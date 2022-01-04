No. 1 Century holds off third-ranked Bismarck in battle of unbeatens

Blowouts have been the norm for top-ranked Century this season.

Tuesday, the Patriots finally had to work for one.

Century, winning by an average of 43 points per game in its 6-0 start, got a stiff test from No. 3 Bismarck High despite the Demons being without their leading scorer for long stretches.

Paige Breuer's jumper made it a four-point game (56-52) with 2 minutes and 20 seconds left, but Century made four free throws late and got a win-sealing 3-pointer from Eden Fridley to close out its 62-52 win inside Olson Gymnasium.

A 26-point game from the state's best player, junior Logan Nissley, also helped. The 5-foot-10 junior did it in front of a University of Minnesota assistant coach, one of many college teams hot on the trail of the Century standout.

"We'd knew it'd be a tough game from the get-go," said Nissley, who is averaging just a tick under 22 points per game. "Bismarck is a great team, they have good shooters and they're a fast-paced team. We did a really good job staying composed and knocking down some big shots."

The win extended Century's winning streak to 33 games, dating back to last season's perfect 26-0 mark.

Nathan Welstad, Century's first-year head coach, doesn't see any reason to downplay the program's latest long string of victories.

"It's good to have the target, it's more of a respect thing," Welstad said. "Teams want to come out and beat us and we want to win. That's the way it should be."

Bismarck High had not lost before Tuesday night, but the Demons had plenty to feel good about. Peyton Neumiller, averaging 19 points per game, fouled out with 7 minutes to go and eight points. She also had to sit long stretches of the first half with foul problems.

"Century is very good, they have a 30-some game winning streak for a reason, but for the first time in 15 years, we feel like we have a legit chance to beat them," Bismarck High coach Bill Shetler said. "Every other year it had to take a miracle. Tonight, things didn't go real well and it was still close. That's encouraging."

The Demons led 17-13 after a 10-0 first-half run, but Century surged right back with a 12-0 burst of its own.

"Bill (Shetler) did a great job with this game plan, taking Logan out of it early and their girls are just scrappy. They'll fight you," Welstad said. "They're just a tough team and they come at you offensively."

Century appeared poised to pull away early in the second half. A three-point play by Nissley, who scored 16 points after the intermission, made it 40-29 Patriots with 13 minutes left.

The Demons never went away, though.

A 3-pointer by Ali Gulleson cut the Century lead to 48-45 with 8 minutes left and it remained tight until the horn.

Ten BHS players scored in the game. Payton Gerving (10) was the lone player in double figures.

"I do believe we probably have the most depth in the WDA," Shetler said. "When your leader doesn't play a whole lot, it was really encouraging to see some of our younger girls step forward.

"Jersey Berg hit some big shots. (Paige) Breuer is just a scorer. Hopefully that lights a fire with those young kids to be able do that in a game like this."

Five Century players accounted for all of its 62 points. Bergan Kinnebrew joined Nissley in double figures with 15 points. Abby Fletcher netted eight.

"We have faith in every girl we put out there," Welstad said. "The biggest thing we tell the girls is you have to want the ball, don't run away from it. Go get the ball and look to score."

Century got to the line 26 times, making 20. BHS took six shots from the stripe and made six.

In their first six games, the Patriots were averaging nearly 80 points, while allowing 43.

"I think we feel good about where we're at right now, but we're still in the learning stages, honestly," Nissley said. "This is a new team, a new coaching staff, pretty much everything is new. We're still learning each other and there's still a lot of growth potential for us as a team and that's exciting."

The Demons, who had not played since Dec. 21, can take some momentum out of the game despite the loss. It gets no easier, though. BHS travels to unbeaten Minot on Saturday.

"We're not into moral victories, we want real ones, but if we're not confident and believing in ourselves now, there's something wrong with us," Shetler said. "One thing about our kids is they play so hard, they compete. I can't fault the competitiveness and the effort and we'll need to bring that same type of energy on Saturday against Minot.

"This is a tough stretch for us against two really good teams. It's going to show us where we're at."

