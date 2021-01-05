No. 1 Century girls down Demons, remain unbeaten

“That’s what we talked about at halftime was just making sure we come out strong and do a lot of the things we weren’t doing toward the end of that first half when we let them back into it,” Mets said. “We talked about the rotations defensively and being a little more aggressive, a little more communication.”

Julia Fitterer scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half, sparking the Patriots as they pulled away.

“It’s nice to have a lot of options offensively and girls who are confident and going to shoot the ball,” Metz said. “When you have players you know, even girls coming off the bench we have confidence in them to come in and knock down big shots when you need them to. To get that execution and keep playing together.”

Seven different players scored for the Patriots (5-0), with four in double figures. Logan Nissley added 16 points and Megan Klein 10.

Jilee Golus scored 13 of her team-high 18 points in the second half for Bismarck (3-3). Payton Gerving finished with 14 and Peyton Neumiller 12.

Century travels to St. Mary’s on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest. Bismarck hosts Minot on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

