No. 1 Century girls down Demons, remain unbeaten

When the Century Patriots are all on the same page, they can be tough to stop.
The top-ranked Patriots remained unbeaten with an 84-64 victory over Bismarck on Tuesday at Karlgaard Gymnasium.
Fast starts to both halves keyed the victory.
Century opened the game on a 9-0 run and never trailed, building a 22-point first-half lead.
“When we had our good spurts, when we got stops, we had good communication and we had good, aggressive rotations on things,” Century coach Ron Metz said. “When we got a little bit slow on our rotations and didn’t communicate, we lost track of them and that’s when we gave some openings to them.”
Ashton Kinnebrew scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half as Century surged to a big lead.
But the Demons found their rhythm offensively late in the half, pulling to within single digits at the break as Century led 45-36.
“As you see, you can’t leave those ladies open, they’ll knock down a lot of shots on you,” Metz said. “Any little crease and they’re knocking them down. Especially when you come on their home floor, they’re comfortable here.”
But Century got things going quickly out of the intermission. An 18-4 run pushed the lead back to 23 at 63-40.
“That’s what we talked about at halftime was just making sure we come out strong and do a lot of the things we weren’t doing toward the end of that first half when we let them back into it,” Mets said. “We talked about the rotations defensively and being a little more aggressive, a little more communication.”
Julia Fitterer scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half, sparking the Patriots as they pulled away.
“It’s nice to have a lot of options offensively and girls who are confident and going to shoot the ball,” Metz said. “When you have players you know, even girls coming off the bench we have confidence in them to come in and knock down big shots when you need them to. To get that execution and keep playing together.”
Seven different players scored for the Patriots (5-0), with four in double figures. Logan Nissley added 16 points and Megan Klein 10.
Jilee Golus scored 13 of her team-high 18 points in the second half for Bismarck (3-3). Payton Gerving finished with 14 and Peyton Neumiller 12.
Century travels to St. Mary’s on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest. Bismarck hosts Minot on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.