Nissley pours in 33 points to lead Century to West Region championship game

The Demons (15-7) face Legacy (16-6) on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a spot in the state tournament, meaning either the 3 or 4 seed will miss out. The Demons beat the Sabers 73-65 on Feb. 23.

"We knew coming into the tournament with the top seven, we'd have to beat two of them," Shetler said. "Losing to this team hurts a little bit, but you have to throw it out the window. We're feeling OK about where we're at right now. The girls will be ready and excited to play on Saturday."

Jilee Golus led a balanced BHS effort with 15 points. Payton Gerving scored all 13 of her points in the first half. Mandie Picard (11) and Holzworth (10) also were in double figures.

Eight players scored for Century. After Nissley's 33, Jocelyn Julson and Fitterer each had 14. Ten of Julson's total came in the opening 18 minutes.

"The girls have really come together as a group and a lot of it has to do with those six seniors," Metz said. "They're good kids and good basketball players and they've been a huge part of our success."

For the Patriots, Nissley said, it is one game at a time.

"With the whole COVID situation we didn't know if we'd get to play from one game to the next or even the next practice. So we just wanted to enjoy every opportunity to play together and have fun," she said. "Our personal trainer just says come out every game and go 1-0, so that's been our focus. We don't look past any team. We try to put all of our energy and attention into the next game and that's what we'll do again on Saturday."

