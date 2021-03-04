Nissley pours in 33 points to lead Century to West Region championship game

Logan Nissley's sore shooting wrist will have to wait. There's work to be done.
Century's star sophomore poured in 33 points and the Patriots scored the first 12 points of the game in an 80-66 West Region tournament semifinal win over Bismarck High Thursday night at Olson gym.
Nissley left the game briefly in the second half for a tape job to her right wrist, an injury she picked up in Tuesday's quarterfinal win over St. Mary's. It didn't matter. After 17 first-half points she pumped in 16 more after the break.
"I don't know what it is yet, but I don't plan on checking it out until Sunday," Nissley joked. "We knew it was going to be a physical game. BHS is a great team. They always play with a lot of energy and intensity right down to the wire. We just had to focus on gutting it out and push through to the end."
Century's win sets up a championship matchup with second-seeded Watford City on Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center. Tip is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
"It's going to be another tough game, just like tonight," Nissley said. "We just have to keep our composure and use the 22 games we've played so far not as being cocky, but having confidence in ourselves that we can do it."
All 22 games have ended in wins for the Patriots, who have been No. 1 in the poll wire-to-wire.
"The girls stuck to things and battled through some adversity tonight," Century head coach Ron Metz said. "Bill (Shetler) has them playing excellent basketball. So we knew it what was going to be a tough game tonight and we're proud of how the girls stepped up and took care of things."
The final spread was 16, but it was deceiving.
After the deep early hole (12-0), the Demons nearly came all the way back.
A sweet reverse layup by Miyah Holzworth, just after a corner 3-pointer by Ally Gulleson, cut the deficit all the way down to four (49-45) with eight minutes to play.
Nissley and Peyton Neumiller exchanged 3-pointers to keep the gap at four, and on the Demons' ensuing possession, Mandie Picard had a triple rattle in and out, which would have cut the deficit to one.
Instead, MaKayla Anderson hit a turn-around jumper in the lane and Julia Fitterer canned a top of the key three to bump the lead back to 10 with six minutes to play.
"If Mandie's three goes, we're down one and who knows, but we kind of fell off after that," BHS head coach Bill Shetler said. "They do that to you."
In the end, the early 12-0 deficit proved a hill too steep to climb.
"Really proud of our girls. You get down like that to Century, and it can go sideways really quick on you, but our girls battled," Shetler said. "We expend a lot of energy with our style to begin with, but when you're playing uphill all night, it's tough."
The Demons (15-7) face Legacy (16-6) on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a spot in the state tournament, meaning either the 3 or 4 seed will miss out. The Demons beat the Sabers 73-65 on Feb. 23.
"We knew coming into the tournament with the top seven, we'd have to beat two of them," Shetler said. "Losing to this team hurts a little bit, but you have to throw it out the window. We're feeling OK about where we're at right now. The girls will be ready and excited to play on Saturday."
Jilee Golus led a balanced BHS effort with 15 points. Payton Gerving scored all 13 of her points in the first half. Mandie Picard (11) and Holzworth (10) also were in double figures.
Eight players scored for Century. After Nissley's 33, Jocelyn Julson and Fitterer each had 14. Ten of Julson's total came in the opening 18 minutes.
"The girls have really come together as a group and a lot of it has to do with those six seniors," Metz said. "They're good kids and good basketball players and they've been a huge part of our success."
For the Patriots, Nissley said, it is one game at a time.
"With the whole COVID situation we didn't know if we'd get to play from one game to the next or even the next practice. So we just wanted to enjoy every opportunity to play together and have fun," she said. "Our personal trainer just says come out every game and go 1-0, so that's been our focus. We don't look past any team. We try to put all of our energy and attention into the next game and that's what we'll do again on Saturday."
