Nissley pours in 31 points as No. 1 Century rolls past Jamestown

Run, run as fast as you can. You can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man.

The gingerbread man didn't show up Saturday night at Century's Olson gym, but Century's transition game did. As a result, the Patriots pinned an 84-60 loss on visiting Jamestown.

"Coach (Ron) Metz said he wanted defense to turn into offense for us, and that's something we did really well tonight," said 5-foot-10 sophomore Logan Nissley, who rode the transition wave for 31 points.

Jamestown, now 2-3, hung with the undefeated Patriots for much of the first half, but turnovers proved to be the Blue Jays' undoing. Six turnovers in the final seven minutes of the half generated a 13-4 run that gave Century a 43-31 lead at the break.

The Blue Jays committed 15 turnovers in the first half. Century backed off into a halfcourt man-to-man for most of the second half. Still, the Patriots were able to put the game away with another 13-4 burst early in the second half.

Ahead 48-37, Century ran off 13 points in a little over five minutes for a 61-41 lead with 10:50 to play. Jamestown was unable to draw no closer than 18 points the rest of the way.