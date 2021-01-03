Nissley pours in 31 points as No. 1 Century rolls past Jamestown

Run, run as fast as you can. You can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man.
The gingerbread man didn't show up Saturday night at Century's Olson gym, but Century's transition game did. As a result, the Patriots pinned an 84-60 loss on visiting Jamestown.
"Coach (Ron) Metz said he wanted defense to turn into offense for us, and that's something we did really well tonight," said 5-foot-10 sophomore Logan Nissley, who rode the transition wave for 31 points.
Jamestown, now 2-3, hung with the undefeated Patriots for much of the first half, but turnovers proved to be the Blue Jays' undoing. Six turnovers in the final seven minutes of the half generated a 13-4 run that gave Century a 43-31 lead at the break.
The Blue Jays committed 15 turnovers in the first half. Century backed off into a halfcourt man-to-man for most of the second half. Still, the Patriots were able to put the game away with another 13-4 burst early in the second half.
Ahead 48-37, Century ran off 13 points in a little over five minutes for a 61-41 lead with 10:50 to play. Jamestown was unable to draw no closer than 18 points the rest of the way.
Metz said he was pleased with the aggressiveness his team showed in full-court pressure. They forced 22 turnovers in the game.
"That part of the first-half defense was (good), but we left them too open ... and they've got talented offensive players," he noted.
He said Nissley's 31-pound spree was the result of a pick-your-poison conundrum that the Patriots force other teams to face.
"With Logan and Julia (Fitterer) and Ashton (Kinnebrew) it's a case of who's going to be there, depending on how the other team defends us," he observed.
Ten players scored for CHS with Nissley and senior guard Jocelyn Julson reaching double figures. Julson tallied 12. Nissley swished five and Julson sank two of Century's nine 3-pointers.
Nissley, an all-state volleyball player last fall, said she may have had bigger offensive games in middle school, but Saturday's effort was the best of her two-year varsity career.
"This is my best offense performance. ... Mostly it was just a case of us running in transition and my teammates making the passes," she said.
Century, now 4-0, displayed outstanding early-season on-court team play, something Nissley attributed to the veteran players on the team.
"This year we have a lot of returning players. ... As a team we complement each other really well, defensively and offensively. It shows how much chemistry we do have as a team," she noted.
Nissley said playing half-court defense takes some of the fun out of the game. She prefers full-court harassment.
"Running up and down the court gets (the opponents) out of their comfort zone," she said.
It also generates a lot of extra offensive possessions. The Patriots put up 81 shots to Jamestown's 62. Shooting accuracy was a near-standoff. Century shot 44 percent to Jamestown's 43 percent. Rebounds, too, were nearly even-steven -- Century 40, Jamestown 39.
Anthonett Nabwe, a 5-9 junior, had a strong game for the Blue Jays, scoring 16 points to go with 11 rebounds. Ella Falk and Katie Falk, 5-8 sophomores, added 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Century gets a five-day break before visiting St. Mary's next Friday. Jamestown visits Williston next Friday.