The Century Patriots liked what they saw in their postseason opener.

Logan Nissley was back in the lineup, and the Patriots won their 20th consecutive game. The No. 1-ranked team in Class A girls basketball opened the West Region tournament with a 56-34 victory over Dickinson on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall.

“We just wanted to get a feel for the tournament atmosphere and get our girls going, come out and play our defense and then try to make some shots,” Patriots coach Nate Welstad said. “So I thought we accomplished what we meant to today.”

Nissley and Bergan Kinnebrew each had five points early as Century opened the game with nine consecutive points and built a 14-5 lead in the opening minutes.

The Nebraska-bound Nissley finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in her return to the Patriots’ lineup.

“Not quite 100 percent, but it’s feeling good,” Nissley said. “I put in a couple of extra hours at practice this week, just to try to get that back.”

“She adds a whole new dimension to our team – 1, with her leadership, 2, she’s great talking on defense and offensively, she’s always a scorer for you,” Welstad said.

“Our other girls were getting a feel for having Lo out there. It’s always different adding her in. Bergan and Logan have played so much basketball together, they kind of have a great feel for where they’re going to be and how to feed off each other. I just think having Lo makes Bergan better and today I thought Eden’s (Fridley) energy on defense, just flying around was a big thing for us.”

Fridley scored 12 points, sharing team-high honor with Kinnebrew, and sparked the defense with six steals, converting three of them to easy layups at the other end.

Century (20-2) built a 31-11 halftime lead, sinking five first-half three-pointers and limiting the Midgets to one field goal over the final eight and a half minutes.

“We have pride in our defense and teach our girls and they hold themselves accountable to play good defense every possession,” Welstad said. “We don’t want to be a team that trades baskets and goes back and forth. We want our girls to establish that every defensive possession matters and you’ve got to treat it that was and take every rep to get better.”

Kinnebrew and Nissley opened the second half with back-to-back threes to spark a 16-4 run that stretched the margin to 32 points at 47-15.

The Patriots finished with 10 three-pointers – three from Nissley and Kinnebrew, two from Fridley and one apiece from Zoie Austin and Gabi Bird.

“We suspected they’d try playing zone against us and against the zone, that’s what they were giving us because they were squeezing the middle,” Welstad said. “We didn’t shoot it real great but it got going after a while. You hit a few back to back and start feeling good about yourselves.”

Emily Ash led the Midgets (8-15) with 21, one of them coming in the second half. Sadie Stevenson added nine points and nine rebounds for Dickinson, which will take on Jamestown at 4:30 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall on Friday in a consolation game.

The Patriots will square off with Legacy at 2 p.m. in the first semifinal game at the Main Arena.