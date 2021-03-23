Nissley, Fitterer, Baker earn all-state honors

Logan Nissley and Julia Fitterer from state champion Bismarck Century have been named to the Class A girls all-state basketball team.
Nissley, a sophomore, was named to the first team. Fitterer was selected to the second team for the second year in a row.
Legacy's Jaiden Baker also was named to the second team.
Voting for the all-state basketball teams is conducted by the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Nissley led the state in scoring at 21.3 points per game, which also was a Century High record for a single season. The versatile 5-foot-10 performer also ranked in the top five in the West Region in rebounding (7.2), assists (3.8), steals (3.8) and blocks (1.8) per game in helping the Patriots to a 26-0 record.
Nissley shot 56% from the floor, including a whopping 46% on 3-pointers, and 79% from the free throw line.
Fitterer averaged 14.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Patriots. The 5-10 senior will play at the University of Mary next season.
Baker accounted for 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game in helping the Legacy Sabers to the Class A tournament and a 17-7 record. Baker has committed to Bismarck State College.
Joining Nissley on the first team were senior Ryleigh Wacha of Fargo Davies, senior Moriku Hakim from Fargo Shanley, Watford City senior Ashley Holen and Alex Page, a senior from Grand Forks Red River.
Holen averaged 18.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in leading the Wolves to the state Class A tournament for the first time.
Named to the second team were West Fargo Sheyenne senior Jadyn Feist, senior Jailyn Martinson of Devils Lake, Watford City senior Emma Mogen, Jamestown senior Grace Hegerle, West Fargo sophomore Miriley Simon and Adie Wagner, a junior from Fargo South.