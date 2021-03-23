Nissley, Fitterer, Baker earn all-state honors

Logan Nissley and Julia Fitterer from state champion Bismarck Century have been named to the Class A girls all-state basketball team.

Nissley, a sophomore, was named to the first team. Fitterer was selected to the second team for the second year in a row.

Legacy's Jaiden Baker also was named to the second team.

Voting for the all-state basketball teams is conducted by the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Nissley led the state in scoring at 21.3 points per game, which also was a Century High record for a single season. The versatile 5-foot-10 performer also ranked in the top five in the West Region in rebounding (7.2), assists (3.8), steals (3.8) and blocks (1.8) per game in helping the Patriots to a 26-0 record.

Nissley shot 56% from the floor, including a whopping 46% on 3-pointers, and 79% from the free throw line.

Fitterer averaged 14.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Patriots. The 5-10 senior will play at the University of Mary next season.

Baker accounted for 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game in helping the Legacy Sabers to the Class A tournament and a 17-7 record. Baker has committed to Bismarck State College.