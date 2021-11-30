Ninth-ranked Skyhawks open with win

Neither Shiloh Christian nor Kidder County could generate much offense early on.

Hailey Quam took over in the second half, powering the No 9-ranked Skyhawks to a 52-40 win over the Wolves on Tuesday at Leach Gymnasium.

The all-stater scored the Skyhawks’ first 10 points following the intermission and netted 14 of her team-high 17 points in the second half as Shiloh Christian pulled away for the win.

“It just took us a couple of minutes to get into the swing of things but after that we were fine,” Quam said. “I wasn’t necessarily frustrated. I was just sort of getting used to playing with a new team but once we figured it out, things were going better.”

“She’s a gamer,” Shiloh Christian coach Dan Seifert said. “Sometimes your shots aren’t falling and you get frustrated and sometimes you post up hard and they don’t see you, you get a little bit frustrated but she kept at it, worked hard and did a good job for us in the second half.”

“We just got used to playing with one another and we trusted one another and then we just took it to the hole,” Quam said.

Both teams needed some time to get their offense on track.

The teams combined for 15 turnovers over the first eight quarter – with Kidder County giving it away 12 times – as the teams played to an 8-8 draw through one frame.

Shiloh Christian hit three 3-pointers – two from Kennady Walth and one from Payge Schock – during a 8-2 run late in the first half that gave the Skyhawks a seven-point lead at 24-17. But the Wolves made it a one-possession game at the break, pulling within 24-21 on a jumper by Kennedy Harter and two Taylor Zimmerman free throws.

Defensively, Shiloh forced the Wolves into turning the ball over 27 times and never let Kidder County get into a rhythm.

“It took us a while. It was a battle in the first half,” Wolves coach Dan Welder said. “We were back and forth. They got a lead, we came back. They got a lead, we came back. It was just one of those games and they made more plays at the end but I was proud of my team. They battled hard.

“I thought it was a good battle between two pretty good teams.”

“That’s what we want to hang our hat on this year is defensive pressure, looking to trap the ball, looking to frustrate people and make them play an up-tempo game,” Seifert said.

“We’ve been working on defense,” Quam said. “That’s definitely one of our main keys that we focus on because without defense your offense doesn’t have a chance to set up. So our focus this year is definitely defense and I think that we really put that together well tonight.”

Quam opened the second half with five straight field goals in a 10-4 run that pushed Shiloh’s lead to nine points.

Still, the Wolves battled back, closing the quarter on a 10-4 run to pull within 36-33 going to the fourth quarter.

Quam hit a short jumper, Walth drilled a corner 3-pointer and Quam hit a jumper as the Skyhawks opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 burst to take a double-digit lead at 43-33.

“It was exciting, it was fun, the girls had a lot of fun,” Seifert said. “Every opener goes a little bit different. It was one of those games where we thought we were prepared, maybe not as much as we thought we should be. But it was an opener so it can only get better from here.”

The Skyhawks’ up-tempo game still has some work to do, Seifert said.

“It was OK. I’ll give in an OK grade,” he said. “We definitely can do a better job with that, finding the open people, we struggled with that a little bit tonight but we get 4-5 games in and I think we’ll do a much better job with that.”

Walth hit four of Shiloh’s five 3-pointers, including one with 1:15 left to seal the win.

“That’s senior leadership there,” Seifert said. “We expect that out of Kennady this year. She hit some big threes for us last year too. It was fun to watch her shoot tonight.”

Harter had a game-high 19 points to lead the Wolves.

“For my young girls, it was great experience,” Welder said. “We’ve got to clean up some turnovers, where we need to train our eyes to look and things like that. But there’s not too much time to dwell on it because we’ve got a game on Thursday.”

The Skyhawks (1-0) host Killdeer on Friday night. The Wolves (0-1) host Barnes County North on Thursday in Steele.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0