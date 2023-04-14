After every college basketball season ends, speculative top 25s for the following year are soon to follow.

If such lists were made for women's D-II basketball, the University of Mary would have to get serious consideration.

Coming off a winning season, which included an NSIC tournament victory, the Marauders return plenty of proven talent and also will get an All-NSIC player back.

After missing all of last season due to injury, Lexie Schneider will return for her "super senior" campaign. So too will reigning All-NSIC selection Megan Zander, several other key players and a promising recruiting class led by Miss Basketball finalist Bergan Kinnebrew of Century, plus her sister Ashton, an All-MonDak player at BSC.

"It's hard not to look ahead. I do get excited about it because I feel like we have a chance to be a really good basketball team," Marauders' head coach Rick Neumann said. "Based on the number of players we have coming back, and with a recruiting class we're excited about, we should have great competition within our roster and be able to put together a very, very competitive squad."

The Marauders were quite competitive last season, never more obvious than in December when they came within a couple of free throws of sealing a win over Minnesota-Duluth. The Bulldogs eventually went on to play in the NCAA Division II national championship game.

The Marauders were in contention for the No. 2 seed in the North Division of the Northern Sun before a trio of late losses knocked them down a couple pegs.

"Overall, we were really pleased. We just had a little bit of a sour taste because the last couple of weeks weren't the greatest," Neumann said. "When you take a step back and look at it, yes, I do feel like it was a good season, but it was literally three plays from being a great season. Not three games or three minutes, three plays and we're the 2 seed in the North in the toughest Division II league in the country without our returning all-conference player."

The Marauders took narrow losses to St. Cloud State, Northern State and MSU-Moorhead down the stretch. Still, they recovered to beat Wayne State in what effectively was a road playoff game. Originally supposed to be played at the MAC, the game was moved to Sioux Falls because of bad weather.

When next season rolls around, the Marauders will have a strong foundation to build on, especially in the paint. Along with Schneider, who accounted for 14 points and eight rebounds per game in 2021-22, Mo Hakim and Addison Rozell also return. Hakim and Rozell are both juniors, meaning the Marauders will be big and old, two ingredients required for NSIC success.

“If you combine Addie and Mo’s stats, that’s an all-conference player,” Neumann said. “We’re probably going to be a kind of a 1990s, throwback team. But we had some of our best seasons when we were playing two big girls together with Cassie Askvig and Gabi Bohl.”

Hakim, out of Fargo Shanley, didn’t start a game but was third in scoring at nearly nine per night. Rozell also averaged about nine points per game and pulled down 5.5 rebounds. Both players are athletic, versatile and got better as the season went on. Schneider is 6-3, Rozell, 6-2 and Hakim 6-0.

"All of those girls move well. They don't have to just anchor in the paint," Neumann said. "With what they can do defensively and on the glass, I think it can be a situation where the matchups will favor us."

The Marauders also return Ryleigh Wacha, of Fargo Davies, who started all 27 games and averaged about nine points per game in her sophomore season.

Neumann has always been able to secure top local talent and the certainly holds true in the latest recruiting class. Along with the Kinnebrew sisters, Chloe Pfau, an all-state player from West Fargo, is headed to Bismarck.

In the transfer-portal era, rosters are never totally set until they are, but on paper, the Marauders stack up as an NSIC contender.

"It's a fun group of girls to coach. They're quality student-athletes and good kids," Neumann said. "The optimism we have, it's real. It's fun to look ahead and think about what it could look like and we'll be doing a lot of that this summer."