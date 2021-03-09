New Salem-Almont rallies, Flasher prevails in Region 5 tournament semifinal game

There was no doubt things had gone sideways for Flasher.

A once-comfortable 54-32 lead had turned into a paper-thin 59-57 edge, courtesy of a 25-5 New Salem-Almont run. Then Jace Friesz, like the cavalry in a 1950s western, saved the day as the Bulldogs eked out a 69-61 victory.

The win propels Flasher into the Region 5 championship game for the second straight season. Defending champion Shiloh Christian will again be the opponent when the teams square off for a state tournament berth at 7 p.m. Thursday at the St. Mary's High School gym.

Friesz, a 6-foot-3 junior, outscored New Salem-Almont 8-2 in a four-minute flurry that ended with Flasher in charge 67-59 with 20 seconds to play.

With the Holsteins within two points and 4:19 remaining, Friesz said he knew something had to be done to change the momentum.

"I believe I have a responsibility to lead this team every night," said Friesz, the only returning veteran from last year's Bulldog team. "We got a little rattled there, and I knew if I led the guys would follow right behind me, and that's what happened."