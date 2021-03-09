New Salem-Almont rallies, Flasher prevails in Region 5 tournament semifinal game

There was no doubt things had gone sideways for Flasher.
A once-comfortable 54-32 lead had turned into a paper-thin 59-57 edge, courtesy of a 25-5 New Salem-Almont run. Then Jace Friesz, like the cavalry in a 1950s western, saved the day as the Bulldogs eked out a 69-61 victory.
The win propels Flasher into the Region 5 championship game for the second straight season. Defending champion Shiloh Christian will again be the opponent when the teams square off for a state tournament berth at 7 p.m. Thursday at the St. Mary's High School gym.
Friesz, a 6-foot-3 junior, outscored New Salem-Almont 8-2 in a four-minute flurry that ended with Flasher in charge 67-59 with 20 seconds to play.
With the Holsteins within two points and 4:19 remaining, Friesz said he knew something had to be done to change the momentum.
"I believe I have a responsibility to lead this team every night," said Friesz, the only returning veteran from last year's Bulldog team. "We got a little rattled there, and I knew if I led the guys would follow right behind me, and that's what happened."
When Logan Becker, a burly 6-3 senior, scored to cut the Holstein deficit to 59-57, Friesz responded by sinking a 15-footer 28 seconds later. In the next Bulldog possession he drove for two points. Seventy-one seconds later he stole the ball and went three-quarters of the floor for a layup. Then, with 20 seconds to play, he sank a pair of free throws to fatten the Flasher cushion to 67-59.
Lights out.
New Salem-Almont coach Ben Kringstad said his team never quit but, as things turned out, it couldn't overcome a frustrating first half.
"At halftime we talked about giving ourselves an opportunity. We did the things necessary to do it. ... I'm proud of the way we fought back and gave ourselves a chance," he said.
Friesz finished with a game-high 30 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and yanked down 14 rebounds. Jace's brother Javin Friesz, a 6-1 freshman, added 15 points.
Jackson Rud, a 5-11 senior, did the heavy lifting for New Salem-Almont with 21 points, 14 in the second half. He fired in four 3-pointers after intermission to help fuel the Holstein comeback. Six-foot-3 eighth-grader Wyatt Kuhn added 13 and Becker tossed in 10 to go with a team-high seven rebounds.
Flasher head coach Brian Nieuwsma said Tuesday's game wasn't the first time the Bulldogs have had trouble protecting a lead in their run to a 17-4 record.
"We've had instances of that, but we battled and we were able to make some plays down the stretch," he said.
"Credit to New Salem. They made some big shots and ran with us. ... We had to compose ourselves and make some shots," Nieuwsma added.
Flasher had made only six second-half field goals when Friesz erupted.
"I knew we needed some sort of spark, and those baskets provided the energy we needed at the end," he said.
Thursday's showdown for the Region 5 title will be the third encounter between the two teams this season. The Bulldogs won the first game 57-56 at Flasher in early February. Shiloh prevailed 64-46 in the District 9 championship game at St. Mary's. Flasher was without two starters in that game due to coronavirus protocols.
Friesz said he knows Bulldog-Skyhawk games are going to be hard-fought.
"We know they're going to bring it and we know we've got to bring it," he said. "They've got good players and it's always a battle."
Kringstad said the season has been trying, but the trials have brought out the best in his athletes.
"We were worried we weren't going to have a season. Then Weston (Kuhn), our returning all-region guy, went down (in January). ... But we came back and found ways to win and made a run at the end of it. I'm extremely proud of them," Kringstad noted.