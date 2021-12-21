Neumiller's strong second half carries Demons past Saints

Peyton Neumiller had as many points as fouls in the first half of Tuesday night’s game against St. Mary’s.

That ratio returned much closer to normal for Bismarck High’s leading scorer in the second half as Neumiller scored 15 of her game-high 18 points in the Demons' 64-42 home win over the Saints.

Despite being saddled with three first-half fouls, and thus pinned mostly to the pine, Neumiller said she still had a role to play.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating not to be out there, but I have to stay positive, support my teammates and they did a great job building the lead for us,” said Neumiller, who averages nearly 20 a game. “The girls were still hitting big shots, making some good plays and that was fun to see.”

It’s much smoother, though, with the 5-9 junior on the floor.

“Yeah, people see the scoring, but she’s so much more than that,” BHS coach Bill Shetler said. “She’s a playmaker. She’s steady. She handles the ball really well. We just need to make sure she’s on the floor.”

Neumiller sank three triples, while Paige Breuer and Katie Greff each connected from deep as the Demons scored 20 of the first 26 points of the second half to go up 25 (46-21) midway through second 18 minutes.

“There wasn’t a lot of flow in the first half. A lot of fouls, but defensively I thought we were still pretty locked in,” Shetler said. “We challenged them a little bit. I didn’t think we were quite as tuned into what we needed to do against Watford City (Saturday). It was a lot better tonight.”

The Demons scored 38 points in the second half and made eight 3-pointers in the game, four from Neumiller.

“I played a lot of ball in the summer. I felt like that was something I needed to improve on,” Neumiller said of her 3-point shooting. “My teammates are doing a great job of finding me when I’m open. We’re really unselfish as a team. That makes it a lot of fun.”

Fouls and turnovers by both teams allowed for little flow in the first half.

Paige Breuer’s baseline jumper pushed the Demons’ lead to double figures (23-13) 2 minutes in front of the break.

The Demons were whistled for 12 fouls in the first half, but still led by 11. The Saints had five more points (15) than turnovers (10) in the first 18 minutes.

Breuer added 13 points off the bench for the Demons. Ali Gulleson finished with 11.

“We have a lot of girls capable of scoring,” Shetler said. “We’re pretty balanced.”

They also head into holiday break unbeaten at 4-0.

“It’s been a good start for us. We know we can improve in a lot of areas, but so far, so good,” Neumiller said.

St. Mary’s, which dropped to 1-4, had five mores threes (5) than twos (3). Gabrielle Mann led the Saints with 14 points.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

