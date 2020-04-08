Neumann, Marauders facing another unsettled offseason

That meant a less-than-formal sendoff to seniors Cassie Askvig, an All-America selection, and Christal Hearn, who played a key role for the Marauders, especially down the stretch.

That’s where U-Mary stands heading into what would have been the time of year where they could sign players to national letters of intent. The date has been delayed. The NCAA will meet April 15 to examine the COVID-19 situation and set a new NLI date or leave it suspended indefinitely.

In the meantime, Neumann is looking for pieces to fill in what should be a strong returning nucleus.

“We’re returning five girls who started at least 10 games last season,” Neumann said of senior guards Lauren Rotunda, Coral Gillette and Macy Williams, junior forward Lexie Schneider and sophomore guard Megan Voit. Together, they averaged 46 points and 20 rebounds and made 186 3-pointers.

“We’re in the market for a transfer or two from the 21 or 22 class,” Neumann said. “Most of our targets were able to visit campus this winter. We’re fortunate that most of our top recruits have seen the campus.”

Neumann wasn’t surprised the Marauders were able to overcome the loss of Gabbie Bohl, Tonya Dvorak and Jordyn Jossart before last season. Those losses will be felt more this year.