Grant Nelson appears to be stacking up with the top NBA prospects, at least athletically.

The 2020 Mr. Basketball award winner from Devils Lake is participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago at Wintrust Arena. The event began on Monday and runs through Sunday. Only 78 players were invited to compete.

Nelson measured in at 6-10, one inch shorter than he was listed at by North Dakota State, and 223 pounds. He measured a seven-foot wing span.

Nelson posted a vertical jump of 32 inches, ranking in the top 10. He was No. 1 in lane agility, posting a time of 9.99 seconds. He also impressed with his time of 3.21 seconds in the three-quarter court sprint.

Nelson averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Bison last season. Scouts and draft analysts have said Nelson will need to improve his strength and three-point shooting. Last season, he shot 26.9 percent from three-point territory. He also has been lauded for his ball-handling for a 6-10 player, and play-making ability.

Nelson is not ranked among ESPN.com's top 100 players, although those rankings were released prior to the combine.

NBAdraft.net, a website dedicated primarily to cpvering the NBA Draft, ranks Nelson as the 66th-best prospect, which is up 33 spots from its previous rankings.

The NBA Draft is two rounds long with just 58 picks this year due to the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers having to forfeit picks for violating free-agency rules. The draft will be held June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Nelson has two years of college eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal in May and has been linked to some of the biggest schools in the sport, including Kentucky, Gonzaga and Arizona, among many others. Landing Nelson would likely require a hefty NIL package, according to multiple recruiting experts.

The deadline to either remain in the draft or maintain college eligibility is May 31.