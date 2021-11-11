Nelson, Marauders anxious for games to get started

It’s been a long slog to get to the season opener for the University of Mary men’s basketball team.

Practice started Oct. 15 and new head coach Jack Nelson said a game is long overdue.

“We’re really excited to get going, excited to play a game and to start our journey to see where we’re going and to start taking steps forward as a program,” Nelson said.

The Marauders open the season in Edmond, Okla., starting against Northeastern State Friday at 3 p.m. Saturday night, they face Central Oklahoma, coached by Bob Hoffman, who led Mercer over Duke in one of the biggest NCAA tournament upsets ever in 2014.

“His resume and mine look a little different,” Nelson joked.

Nelson supplemented a mostly young roster with some needed experience in junior college transfers Kai Huntsberry, Gertautas Urbonavicius, from UND, and Veljko Radakovic. Huntsberry has pinned down the starting spot at point guard. Big G, the 6-foot-7 Urbonavicius, will start in the frontcourt where the Marauders are a little short-handed after injuries to Lucas Meyer and the 6-9 Radakovic. Kade Amundson and Regan Tollefson will see minutes while Mayer is sidelined. Radakovic might play this weekend.

The rest of the starting five has familiar faces. Josh Sipes will open at the 2-guard spot, although Nelson said Sipes’ former high school teammate at Century, Treyton Mattern, is making a strong push for minutes. Sipes averaged 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game during last season’s abbreviated 14-game season.

Kam Warren, who averaged almost five points per game, will start at a wing spot.

Matt Johnson and Deven Franks, both returners from last season’s squad, will carve out minutes in the backcourt.

“When we’re healthy, yeah, I think we definitely go a couple deep at each position,” Nelson said. “To be honest, with everybody on the team it hasn’t been easy to say Person A should play a lot more minutes on Person B. We’re still figuring out rotations and things like that.”

Judging strengths and weaknesses without the benefit of game film, especially for a new coach, is a bit of a crapshoot, but Nelson believes there are a few that have stood out early.

“We’ve actually defended pretty well as a team, and we share the ball really well,” he said. “The ball’s been pinging around. It’s not uncommon to have four or five passes on every possession.”

Hired in early April, after spending three seasons as associate head coach at Northern Sun power Sioux Falls, Nelson said the transition has gone well.

“It’s been awesome. I’ve really enjoyed it,” Nelson said. “Having my wife and kids here definitely helped things get settled on a personal level. My wife loves it here, my kids love school. We’re happy to be here and really excited about the future of our basketball program, too.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.