Grant Nelson has garnered lots of national attention this season, usually for highlight reel dunks.

Monday, the Devils Lake, N.D., product was recognized by the Summit League as its Peak Performer of the Week.

The 6-11 junior averaged 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots in two games last week as the Bison defeated Missouri-Kansas City and lost to league-leading Oral Roberts.

Nelson has nine double-doubles on the season and six in row. Overall, the 2020 Mr. Basketball award winner is averaging 17.6 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

NBA scouts have become common at NDSU games, but that does not mean Nelson is headed for the pro ranks immediately. Despite being a junior, he still could play two more years of college basketball due to the extra year the NCAA granted athletes because of the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Nelson would surely be a hot commodity if he opted to test himself at a larger school as well through the transfer portal.

For now, Nelson and the Bison are 9-7 in Summit League play and 12-16 overall. NDSU has two games remaining in the regular season, both in Fargo. The Bison host St. Thomas at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Western Illinois on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Summit League Tournament will be held March 4-7 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Oral Roberts has dominated the Summit League this season with a perfect 16-0 mark. Overall, the Golden Eagles are 25-4.

South Dakota State is 12-4 in League play. St. Thomas and NDSU are both 9-7. Western Illinois is 8-8.

Kansas City (7-9), South Dakota (6-10), North Dakota (5-11), Denver (5-12) and Omaha (4-13) bring up the rear.