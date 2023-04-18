North Dakota State's Grant Nelson announced on Tuesday that he is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-11 junior from Devils Lake, averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in helping the Bison to a 16-17 record. NDSU finished one win short of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Oral Roberts in the Summit League Tournament championship game.

Nelson said he will maintain his college eligibility, meaning he will not hire an agent. He could still play two more years for the Bison if he chooses due to the extra year athletes were awarded for the shortened 2020 season.

"I have dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player and I’m going to continue to chase that dream by entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft," Nelson wrote. "It's been the thrill of a lifetime to represent North Dakota State, my home, on the basketball court."

Nelson also thanked his college and high school coaches and teammates, along with his family in the social media post announcing his decision.

Nelson, the 2020 North Dakota Mr. Basketball award winner, is listed at 235 pounds. He improved his scoring average from 11.3 to 17.9 from his sophomore year to his junior season.

BIG SKY, SUMMIT LEAGUE SET SERIES

The Big Sky Conference and Summit League announced a scheduling agreement on Tuesday.

Beginning with the upcoming season, each men's and women's team will play one home game and one road game against two opponents from the other conference for the next three years.

Known as the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge Series, it will be held next season on Jan. 3 and 6, 2024. Conference games scheduled for that week will be played before Christmas.

Matchups will be determined based on the past season's NET rankings and regular-season conference finishes. Consideration also will be given to prior games between teams.

The 2023-2024 matchups have not yet been determined.