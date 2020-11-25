NDSU, UND drop basketball openers

North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota opened the season with losses on Wednesday.

The Bison fell to Nevada 62-48 in Lincoln, Neb.

Tyree Eady was the lone Bison in double figures with 11 points. Boden Skunberg, a freshman from Jamestown, scored seven points for NDSU.

The Bison face Nebraska on Saturday in Sioux Falls. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 11 a.m. NDSU also added a game at 11th-ranked Creighton on Sunday.

In the win, Nevada was led by Grant Sherfield with 14 points.

UND dropped its season opener 81-67 to Miami in Oxford, Ohio.

Dae Dae Grant pumped in a game-high 21 points for Miami.

Caleb Nero led UND with 16 points coming off the bench. Filip Rebraca also was in double figures with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Fighting Hawks’ next game is Dec. 2 against Dixie State in St. George, Utah.

